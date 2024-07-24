Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vows to press government for MSP law after talks with farmers

    The Congress leader stressed the commitment of the Congress party to secure legal MSP guarantees, referencing their manifesto for the general election. "In our manifesto for the general election, we had promised a legal guarantee for the MSP.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vows to press government for MSP law after talks with farmers AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

    Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, announced on Wednesday that the INDIA bloc will press the BJP-led NDA government for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). This statement followed a meeting with 12 farmer leaders from states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, held within the Parliament complex.

    The Congress leader stressed the commitment of the Congress party to secure legal MSP guarantees, referencing their manifesto for the general election. "In our manifesto for the general election, we had promised a legal guarantee for the MSP. We did an assessment and it can be done. In the meeting, we decided to discuss with other INDIA bloc leaders and press the government for its implementation," he said.

    Nepal plane crash highlights risks of table-top runways; India has 5 such airports

    The meeting was attended by several Congress Lok Sabha MPs, including KC Venugopal, Deepender Singh Hooda, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Farmer leaders reported assurances from Congress that their demands would be raised in the Lok Sabha, and that an investigation into a recent firing incident in Haryana would be sought.

    The firing incident took place on February 21, when Haryana police allegedly used teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers in Hisar, attempting to prevent them from marching towards Khanauri.

    In response to the ongoing farmer protests, the Supreme Court proposed the formation of a committee on July 24 to address various farmer demands, including the legal guarantee of MSP for crops. The court has instructed the Central government and the state governments of Haryana and Punjab to suggest individuals for inclusion in the committee. Additionally, the court ordered a status quo for a week on the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13.

    Union Budget 2024: How selling old property will attract more tax? Read details

    The farmers' demands include a legal guarantee of MSP for crops. In the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for the agriculture and allied sectors.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi court grants bail to accused who was arrested 28 years after 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast snt

    BREAKING: Delhi court grants bail to accused who was arrested 28 years after 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast

    Karnataka Tourists risk lives climbing slippery rocks in Charmadi ghat for reels police impose fines vkp

    Karnataka: Tourists risk lives climbing slippery rocks in Charmadi ghat for reels; police impose fines

    Kerala govt slashes building permit up to 60 per cent; new rates to be effective from August 1 2024 anr

    Kerala govt slashes building permit up to 60 per cent; new rates to be effective from August 1

    Nepal plane crash highlights risks of table-top runways; India has 5 such airports AJR

    Nepal plane crash highlights risks of table-top runways; India has 5 such airports

    Karnataka High Court stays FIR against ED officials in Valmiki corporation scam case vkp

    Karnataka HC stays FIR against ED officials in Valmiki corporation scam case

    Recent Stories

    Delhi court grants bail to accused who was arrested 28 years after 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast snt

    BREAKING: Delhi court grants bail to accused who was arrested 28 years after 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast

    Chingri Malaikari ranks 31st among 50 sea food: 7 easy steps to make ATG

    Chingri Malaikari ranks 31st among 50 sea food: 7 easy steps to make

    Is Hardik Pandya dating Ananya Panday? Here's the truth RBA

    Is Hardik Pandya dating Ananya Panday? Here's the truth

    Robotic Surgery Outshines Laparoscopy in Treating Low Rectal Cancer: Dr. Sandeep Nayak's Expert Insights

    Robotic Surgery Outshines Laparoscopy in Treating Low Rectal Cancer: Dr. Sandeep Nayak's Expert Insights

    Highest Market Cap Companies in India in July 2024

    Highest Market Cap Companies in India in July 2024

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon