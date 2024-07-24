Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow line to open by December 2024, confirms BMRCL

Bengaluru's Yellow Line, a 19.15 km stretch from RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to start by December with initial operations featuring eight trains. The line will improve access to Electronic City and include a driverless train from CRRC. Delays have pushed the launch from 2021 to late 2024. Station naming requests include Field Marshal KM Kariappa and Shankarnag.

Bengaluru's much-anticipated Yellow Line, stretching 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to commence metro rail services by December. Currently, a single train operates on this route, but BMRCL plans to add two more trains in the next two months.

This new line will enhance connectivity to the IT hub of Electronic City, home to major companies like Infosys and Biocon. Recently, a double-decker flyover was opened to facilitate vehicular traffic. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has announced that the Yellow Line operations will begin by the end of the year.



Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters: BMRCL begins signal testing on Yellow line, inauguration looms nearer

Initially, BMRCL aims to launch the Yellow Line with eight trains. A driverless train, equipped with Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology from China's CRRC, has been undergoing daily trial runs. These trials are assessing various aspects such as signalling, power supply, train speed, braking systems, and stopping protocols.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) from Calcutta will deliver the first train set by August, with another set to follow. TRSL plans to supply a total of 20 Distance to Go (DTG) technology trains for the Challaghatta-Whitefield Purple Line and Silk Institute-Nagasandra Green Line.

The complete delivery of 34 trains is expected to be finished by February 2025. BMRCL officials noted that once six train sets are in place, one will be kept for maintenance and emergencies, with the remaining five used for passenger services. Trains will run at intervals of 15 minutes, with a total of 14 trains operating on the Yellow Line.

All necessary trial runs, including oscillation and safety clearance tests, are anticipated to be completed by September-October. The launch of commercial services for at least six trains is planned for December, contingent on receiving a green signal from the Metro Safety Commissioner.



Bengaluru: Namma metro's driverless train on Yellow line begins trial run from RV Road to Bommasandra (WATCH)

Originally, the Yellow Line was scheduled to be completed by 2021. However, delays in construction and train deliveries have pushed the opening date back by three years. The full route, initially expected to open by March this year, is now set to begin operations by the end of 2024.

In addition to the metro line's progress, there have been calls for naming a metro station after prominent figures. The Kodava Samaj has requested that a station be named after India's first Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal KM Kariappa. Social media users have also suggested naming a station after actor Shankarnag, who envisioned a metro line for Bengaluru. Additionally, there are requests to honour Aparna Vastare, the voice behind the Metro announcements, who recently passed away.

Latest Videos