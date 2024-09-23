Renukaswamy murder case: Three accused granted bail; Actor Darshan’s plea postponed

In the Renukaswamy murder case, three accused—Karthik, Keshavamurthy, and Nikhil Naik—have been granted conditional bail after nearly a month in custody. The case involves allegations of a financial deal to suppress the investigation, with actor Darshan's bail hearing postponed to September 27.

Three accused individuals in the Renukaswamy murder case—A15 Karthik, A16 Keshavamurthy, and A17 Nikhil Naik—have been granted conditional bail for the first time after nearly a month in custody. They had previously surrendered to the police regarding the murder.

The High Court, led by Justice Vishwajit Shetty, granted bail to A16 Keshavamurthy, who hails from Hiranna Gudda in Bengaluru. His counsel, Ranganath Reddy, emphasized that personal surety should be provided to prevent any influence on witnesses. Keshavamurthy is one of the individuals who surrendered following the murder case's developments.



BREAKING: Karnataka HC grants bail to Keshavamurthy, accused no 16 in Renukaswamy murder case

Meanwhile, Karthik and Nikhil Murthy were granted conditional bail by the 57th Sessions Court. Justice Jaishankar issued the order for their release, marking a crucial step for the accused.

The case has drawn attention due to allegations of a 30 lakh deal involving accused Vinay, Nagaraj, and Lakshman, who allegedly sought to suppress the case. They reportedly instructed others to surrender to the police, claiming the murder stemmed from financial disputes. Each was allegedly promised 5 lakh for their cooperation, with additional expenses covered. However, upon investigation, it became apparent that Darshan was implicated in the murder.



Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan shocks with middle finger gesture to media; WATCH viral video

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close friend Pavithra Gowda did not receive bail during a hearing held today in the 57th City Civil Court of Bengaluru. The court has postponed the hearing for Darshan's bail application to September 27, while Pavithra Gowda's hearing has also been pushed to the same date.

The Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Keshavamurthy brings a significant moment for the accused, who had been in custody since the shocking incident. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from Chitradurga and murdered in a shed in Pattanagere, Bengaluru, sparking public outrage and heightened scrutiny of the investigation.

Latest Videos