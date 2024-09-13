Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan shocks with middle finger gesture to media; WATCH viral video

Actor Darshan, imprisoned in the Renukaswamy murder case, recently made headlines for his defiant behaviour towards the media. Despite three months in jail, he was seen giving the middle finger to cameras and displaying contempt, raising questions about his state of mind and ego.

Actor Darshan, currently imprisoned in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, recently made headlines for his defiant behaviour towards the media. Despite spending three months in Ballari Central Jail, it appears that Darshan's arrogance has not been shaken.

In a recent incident, Darshan was seen giving the middle finger to media cameras while walking from the high-security section of the jail to the visitor's room. This act of rudeness occurred during a lawyer's visit. The actor's disregard for the media was evident as he also displayed the middle finger with both hands and put on a mocking smile for the cameras.



Earlier, Darshan had brought a television into the jail to keep up with media reports. The coverage, which was reportedly critical of him, seemed to have angered him. On Thursday morning, Darshan's demeanour softened when his wife, Vijayalakshmi, visited him. However, his arrogance took a sharp turn in the afternoon when he showed contempt for the media while being escorted by police.

The media captured this provocative behaviour on video, further fueling public interest in the case. Darshan's conduct has raised questions about his current attitude towards the media.

