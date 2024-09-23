Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka HC grants bail to Keshavamurthy, accused no 16 in Renukaswamy murder case

    The Karnataka High Court granted bail to Keshavamurthy, accused of Renukaswamy's murder. The case, linked to obscene messages sent to Pavithra Gowda, involves 17 arrests, including actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. The investigation by Annapurneswari Nagar Police is ongoing, with significant evidence collected.

    Karnataka HC grants bail to Keshavamurthy accused no 16 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 3:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to Keshavamurthy, accused no 16, who was involved in the murder of Renukaswamy. The bail was granted by Justice Vishwajit Shetty, providing relief to Keshavamurthy after being in custody.

    Renukaswamy was kidnapped from Chitradurga and later killed in a shed at Pattanagere in Bengaluru, with Keshavamurthy being one of the key accused in the case. The incident had sparked public outrage, and the investigation had been closely followed. Keshavamurthy’s role as A16 in the case placed him among the major suspects, leading to his arrest.

    Currently, accused number 2, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, is being held at Ballari Jail following his arrest in Mysuru. He was initially sent to Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru but was later transferred to Ballari Jail due to allegations of receiving luxury treatment from jail officials. Multiple photos and videos were leaked showing the accused actor holding a cigarette and socializing with other inmates, including Wilson Garden Naga.

    What was the case?

     

    The case revolves around the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, who was reportedly sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. In retaliation, Swamy was brought to Bengaluru and subsequently murdered. The police have arrested a total of 17 individuals in connection with this case. Among the accused are prominent figures, including actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (A2), Pawan, Vinay, Pradosh, Nagaraj, and Laxman.

    The investigation is being conducted by the Kamakshipalya Police Station in Bengaluru. Significant evidence has already been collected, and various locations have been inspected as part of the investigative process. This includes a detailed search of Pavithra Gowda's residence. Despite the progress, the investigation is still ongoing, with efforts to uncover more details and evidence.

