Trudeau says Canada would 'abide' by ICC arrest warrant for Israel PM Netanyahu (WATCH)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau affirmed Ottawa's commitment to upholding international law, stating that the country will comply with the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ICC warrant, citing allegations of “crimes against humanity and crimes committed” during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, also includes Netanyahu’s former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

“We stand up for international law, and we will abide by all the all the regulations and rulings of the international courts,” Trudeau said. “This is just who we are as Canadians.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC), established in 2002, prosecutes war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity when member states are unwilling or unable to do so. Canada is one of the 124 member states of the ICC.

The ICC recently issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, though Israel claims he was killed in a Gaza airstrike in July. Both Israel and Hamas have denied the allegations against them.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated Canada’s call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict while speaking to reporters.

“We need to see a ceasefire that protects civilians. We need to get back on track towards a two-state solution with a peaceful Israel living alongside a peaceful Palestinian state,” Trudeau said.

In Washington, D.C., Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly echoed the prime minister’s stance. “We need accountability in our world, and so based on that, Canada will abide by its obligation under the ICC treaty,” Joly said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has condemned the arrest warrants, calling them “an antisemitic decision.” Meanwhile, Israel's Ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed, has criticized Canada’s decision to comply with the warrants.

“We urge the Canadian government to stand firm in its support of Israel’s right to defend itself by rejecting and condemning the ICC’s decision,” Moed said in a statement.

The United States, a non-member of the ICC, has rejected the court’s decision.

"The United States fundamentally rejects the Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials. We remain deeply concerned by the Prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said, adding the US is discussing next steps with its partners.

The ICC lacks its own police force to enforce the warrants, relying instead on the cooperation of its 124 member states.

