India Vs Australia 1st test: When, where to watch match online? Check

The prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy commenced today at Perth. The 5 match test series between India- Australia kicked off at Perth's magnificent new stadium, the Optus stadium

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is leading the team. He has won the toss and has chosen to bat first

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his career, but he has some incredible numbers in favour of him in Australia and would look to get going

Where to watch online?

You can watch the matches online on Disney Plus hotstar with a paid subscription

When does the match start?

The match starts at 7.30 A.M IST

Border-Gavaskar trophy

India is defending the title, would look to get the job done.Regular captain Rohit Sharma would miss the first test as he is attending his wife who gave birth to their second child

