India Vs Australia 1st test: When, where to watch match online? Check

Sports
The prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy commenced today at Perth. The 5 match test series between India- Australia kicked off at Perth's magnificent new stadium, the Optus stadium
Bumrah is leading the team. He has won the toss and has chosen to bat first
Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his career, but he has some incredible numbers in favour of him in Australia and would look to get going
You can watch the matches online on Disney Plus hotstar with a paid subscription
The match starts at 7.30 A.M IST
India is defending the title, would look to get the job done.Regular captain Rohit Sharma would miss the first test as he is attending his wife who gave birth to their second child