India's first Hydrogen-powered train to begin trial run between Jind and Sonipat next month

Indian Railways will trial its first hydrogen-powered train on the 90-km Jind-Sonipat route in December. Promoting zero emissions, the train uses hydrogen fuel for sustainable transportation. If successful, 35 such trains will launch nationwide in 2025, aligning with eco-friendly global advancements.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 8:40 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

Indian Railways is taking a significant step toward sustainable and eco-friendly transportation by preparing to launch the trial run of the country's first hydrogen-powered train. The trial, scheduled for December, will cover a 90-km route between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana.  

Green alternative to Diesel

Currently, trains in India are powered by electricity and diesel, with the latter contributing to environmental pollution through carbon emissions. The introduction of hydrogen as a fuel offers a cleaner, more sustainable alternative. Hydrogen is both cost-effective and readily available, making it a practical choice for eco-friendly transportation. This aligns with Indian Railways' ambitious goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2030.

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details

The hydrogen-powered passenger train is equipped with advanced technology that generates electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen. This process propels the train while emitting only tiny water particles into the atmosphere, making it a zero-emission mode of transport.

The Jind-Sonipat route was selected for the trial due to its low train traffic and the proximity of essential technology required for running a hydrogen-powered train.

Indian Railways set to launch Hydrogen train by December 2024: Reports

If the trial run proves successful, Indian Railways plans to introduce 35 hydrogen-powered passenger trains nationwide next year. This marks a revolutionary shift in India's greener and more sustainable transportation approach.

India joins the ranks of countries like Germany and China, where hydrogen trains are already operational.

