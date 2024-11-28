24-year-old Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa found dead by suicide in Bagalgunte, probe ongoing

A 24-year-old woman from Delhi, Sonia, who recently moved to Bengaluru for work, tragically died by suicide in the Bagalgunte area. After sharing emotional struggles with her mother, she was found hanging at her residence. The police are investigating the cause of her death.

A 24-year-old woman from Delhi, who had recently moved to Bengaluru in search of work, tragically ended her life by hanging herself at her residence in the Bagalgunte area. The incident, which took place on Monday night, only came to light the following day.

The deceased, identified as Sonia, had relocated to Bengaluru about a month and a half ago to work at a private spa. On the night before her death, Sonia had a long conversation with her mother, sharing her struggles at work and the emotional difficulties she was facing being away from her family. It is believed that these feelings may have led to her decision to take her own life.



The spa owner grew concerned when Sonia didn’t show up for her shift on Tuesday morning. After several attempts to contact her, he went to her home to check on her. When there was no response, he alerted the police. Upon reaching the scene and forcing the door open, authorities discovered that Sonia had hung herself in her room.



Her body was later taken to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem, and the exact cause of her suicide is still unknown. Sonia’s parents, who reside in Delhi, were notified of the tragic incident and are currently en route to Bengaluru.

The Bagalgunte police have initiated an investigation into the case and registered a report. Officers have seized Sonia’s mobile phone and are questioning the spa owner and other staff members as part of their inquiry.

