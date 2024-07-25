Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    During the Chamundeshwari Karaga Mahotsava, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar assured justice for actor Darshan if any injustice has occurred. Shivakumar mentioned meeting Darshan's wife and emphasized respect for the law. He also expressed gratitude for electoral support, promising district development, and sought blessings from Mother Chamundeshwari.

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured fans of actor Darshan that justice will be served if any injustice has occurred. During the Sangeet Rasa evening program, part of the Chamundeshwari Karaga Mahotsava, Shivakumar addressed the audience while Darshan's fans chanted his name.

    Shivakumar mentioned that Darshan's wife had requested a meeting. "I have given an appointment on Wednesday. If Darshan has faced injustice, we will ensure justice is done. The law of this country must be respected, and I will help within its limits," he clarified. MLA Iqbal Hussain and Yuva Congress District President Guruprasad felicitated DK Shivakumar at the Ramanagara Karaga Mahotsav.

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

    Commitment to development

    Shivakumar expressed gratitude to the people for their support in the elections, resulting in Iqbal Hussain's victory. "You have given me strength by electing Iqbal Hussain. I am thankful to you, and we have many plans for the comprehensive development of the district. I will repay your support by ensuring the district's overall development," he said.

    At the Chamundeshwari Karaga Mahotsav 2024, held at the district stadium, Shivakumar stated, "I have come to seek the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari and the people. I pray that Mother Chamundi gives justice to those in need." He also apologized for the delay in attending the event, attributing it to a meeting with MLAs and officers under the Krishna Irrigation Corporation.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government vkp

    Karnataka: CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day july 25 2024; Check details anr

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day; Check details

    Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara Here is what BMRCL said vkp

    Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara? Here’s what BMRCL said

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala native Arjun's truck found anr

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala native Arjun's truck found

    Karnataka Morarji Desai school students fall ill after consuming Pulav containing dead lizard in Raichur vkp

    Karnataka: 45 Morarji Desai school students fall ill after consuming Pulav containing dead lizard in Raichur

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat challenged, Himachal HC issues notice to BJP MP gcw

    Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat challenged, Himachal HC issues notice to BJP MP

    Olympics 2024: Traveling to Paris? Follow WHO directed guidelines ATG

    Olympics 2024: Traveling to Paris? Follow WHO directed guidelines

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-532 July 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-532 July 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government vkp

    Karnataka: CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government

    Gaza war will end if Hamas Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu gets standing ovation in US Congress for fiery speech (WATCH) snt

    'Gaza war will end if Hamas...': Israel PM gets standing ovation in US Congress for fiery speech (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon