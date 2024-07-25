Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

During the Chamundeshwari Karaga Mahotsava, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar assured justice for actor Darshan if any injustice has occurred. Shivakumar mentioned meeting Darshan's wife and emphasized respect for the law. He also expressed gratitude for electoral support, promising district development, and sought blessings from Mother Chamundeshwari.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured fans of actor Darshan that justice will be served if any injustice has occurred. During the Sangeet Rasa evening program, part of the Chamundeshwari Karaga Mahotsava, Shivakumar addressed the audience while Darshan's fans chanted his name.

Shivakumar mentioned that Darshan's wife had requested a meeting. "I have given an appointment on Wednesday. If Darshan has faced injustice, we will ensure justice is done. The law of this country must be respected, and I will help within its limits," he clarified. MLA Iqbal Hussain and Yuva Congress District President Guruprasad felicitated DK Shivakumar at the Ramanagara Karaga Mahotsav.



Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

Commitment to development

Shivakumar expressed gratitude to the people for their support in the elections, resulting in Iqbal Hussain's victory. "You have given me strength by electing Iqbal Hussain. I am thankful to you, and we have many plans for the comprehensive development of the district. I will repay your support by ensuring the district's overall development," he said.

At the Chamundeshwari Karaga Mahotsav 2024, held at the district stadium, Shivakumar stated, "I have come to seek the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari and the people. I pray that Mother Chamundi gives justice to those in need." He also apologized for the delay in attending the event, attributing it to a meeting with MLAs and officers under the Krishna Irrigation Corporation.

