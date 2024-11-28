Mangaluru: Three nursing students drown while swimming in Barkaje dam

Three nursing students from Mangaluru drowned in Barkaje Dam's backwaters in Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada. Lawrence (20), Suraj (19), and Jaisan (19) were swept away by strong currents while swimming after visiting a friend's house. Police recovered their bodies; investigation is ongoing.

Mangaluru Three nursing students drown while swimming in Barkaje dam vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

In a tragic incident, three nursing students drowned in the backwaters of Barkaje Dam in Mudukodi village of Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada district. The victims, identified as Lawrence (20) from Edapadav, Suraj (19) from Madantyar, and Jaisan (19) from Vaggada, had gone for a swim after visiting a friend’s house.  

The students had arrived at the residence of Walter, a local resident of Mudukodi, to attend a program. After finishing their lunch, they decided to take a dip in the backwaters of Barkaje Dam. However, the strong current of the water swept them away.

According to witnesses, the three youths tried to save each other by holding hands, but tragically, all of them were pulled under and drowned. Locals immediately informed the authorities, and the Venur police, along with fire brigade personnel and diving experts, reached the spot to recover the bodies.

The deceased were pursuing their nursing education in a college in Mangaluru. What started as a casual outing to enjoy the natural beauty of the Dakshina Kannada district ended in a heartbreaking tragedy.  

The local police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

