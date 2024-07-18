Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

    The actor, along with 16 others (accused A1 to A17), faces charges of kidnapping, murder, conspiracy, and direct involvement in witness tampering, as confirmed by eyewitness statements and collected evidence.

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    A Bengaluru court on Thursday (July 18) extended the judicial custody of Sandalwood actor Darshan and his associates for another 14 days. This development comes after the actor's initial judicial custody ended, and he was produced before the court. The officials presented substantial reasons to the court to justify the extension of Darshan's judicial custody.

    The actor, along with 16 others (accused A1 to A17), faces charges of kidnapping, murder, conspiracy, and direct involvement in witness tampering, as confirmed by eyewitness statements and collected evidence. So far, authorities have seized Rs. 83,55,500/- from the accused. Interrogations have been conducted with several individuals who provided the accused with money, and their statements have been recorded.

    GT World Mall in Bengaluru sealed due to tax arrears following dhoti incident

    Investigators still need to question other individuals involved in financing the accused and trace the source of these funds. Additionally, some vehicles used by the accused in committing the crime are registered under different names. The investigation aims to identify the actual owners of these vehicles and obtain their statements.

    The evidence gathered so far indicates that all accused, A1 to A17, conspired with common intent and have attempted to destroy physical, technical, and scientific evidence related to the crime.

    The investigation also uncovered that one of the vehicles involved, a Honda Dio (KA-51 HD-9022), which had been reported stolen at Hebbagodi Police Station, is linked to the accused (A-13). This connection further implicates the group in additional criminal activities.

    Two terrorists killed in encounter near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GT World Mall in Bengaluru shut down due to tax arrears following dhoti incident AJR

    GT World Mall in Bengaluru sealed due to tax arrears following dhoti incident

    Explained How Karnataka's Job Reservation Bill for Kannadigas will affect companies AJR

    Explained: How Karnataka's Job Reservation Bill for Kannadigas will affect companies

    Karnataka CM announces fifty eight and half per cent increase in salary and pension for state govt employees from August vkp

    Good news for state govt employees: Karnataka CM announces 58.50% salary, pension hike from August

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deletes tweet on 100% job reservation for Kannadigas amid controversy vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deletes tweet on 100% job reservation for Kannadigas amid controversy

    Recent Stories

    Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama remanded to police custody till July 20 snt

    BREAKING: Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama remanded to police custody till July 20

    Janhvi Kapoor in hospital; here's what we know RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor in hospital; here's what we know

    Is Malaika Arora in LOVE again? Who is the mystery man in actress' Instagram story; yes, it is not Arjun Kapoor RBA

    Is Malaika Arora in LOVE? Who is the mystery man in actress' Instagram story; yes, it is not Arjun Kapoor

    Why did Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' lehenga have animals printed on it? RKK

    Why did Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' lehenga have animals printed on it?

    Coaches of Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express derail near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda (WATCH) anr

    Several dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP, Railways issues helpline numbers (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon