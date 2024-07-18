Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

The actor, along with 16 others (accused A1 to A17), faces charges of kidnapping, murder, conspiracy, and direct involvement in witness tampering, as confirmed by eyewitness statements and collected evidence.

A Bengaluru court on Thursday (July 18) extended the judicial custody of Sandalwood actor Darshan and his associates for another 14 days. This development comes after the actor's initial judicial custody ended, and he was produced before the court. The officials presented substantial reasons to the court to justify the extension of Darshan's judicial custody.

The actor, along with 16 others (accused A1 to A17), faces charges of kidnapping, murder, conspiracy, and direct involvement in witness tampering, as confirmed by eyewitness statements and collected evidence. So far, authorities have seized Rs. 83,55,500/- from the accused. Interrogations have been conducted with several individuals who provided the accused with money, and their statements have been recorded.

Investigators still need to question other individuals involved in financing the accused and trace the source of these funds. Additionally, some vehicles used by the accused in committing the crime are registered under different names. The investigation aims to identify the actual owners of these vehicles and obtain their statements.

The evidence gathered so far indicates that all accused, A1 to A17, conspired with common intent and have attempted to destroy physical, technical, and scientific evidence related to the crime.

The investigation also uncovered that one of the vehicles involved, a Honda Dio (KA-51 HD-9022), which had been reported stolen at Hebbagodi Police Station, is linked to the accused (A-13). This connection further implicates the group in additional criminal activities.

