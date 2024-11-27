Renukaswamy was a menace, disrespected women: Actor Darshan tells HC during bail plea

Actor Darshan, seeking bail in the Renukaswamy murder case, claimed the deceased was a societal menace who harassed women. His lawyer highlighted flaws in the investigation, questioned evidence delays, and dismissed kidnapping claims. The Karnataka High Court will hear the case again on November 28.

Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, while seeking bail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, argued before the Karnataka High Court that the deceased had been a “menace to an orderly society.” Darshan’s lawyer, senior advocate CV Nagesh, claimed that Renukaswamy sent vulgar messages and pornographic content to several women, including Darshan’s co-accused Pavithra Gowda.

In court, Nagesh stated that Renukaswamy had no respect for women and had allegedly sent nude photos and explicit content to multiple women. He also claimed that these offensive messages were sent under the name of “Gautam.” “Such behaviour shows he was a menace to society,” Nagesh argued, adding that Renukaswamy had outraged the modesty of many women, according to a report on TOI.



Renukaswamy's body was found near a drain in Kamakshipalya, West Bengaluru, on June 9. Shortly after, Darshan, along with Pavithra Gowda and others, was arrested for allegedly murdering him. However, Darshan's lawyer, Nagesh, argued that the actor’s reputation was unfairly damaged, claiming the media highlighted the victim's questionable actions while ignoring Darshan's positive image as a "reel hero."

During the hearing, Nagesh also highlighted alleged inconsistencies in the police investigation. He pointed out unexplained delays in conducting the inquest proceedings and autopsy, along with discrepancies in the prosecution's case about Renukaswamy's alleged kidnapping and the destruction of evidence after the murder.



Nagesh read statements from Renukaswamy's father, who denied that his son had been kidnapped. Renukaswamy had paid for a meal on his way to Bengaluru, further raising doubts about the kidnapping claim. The advocate also questioned the delay in seizing evidence from Darshan’s residence.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, who heard the plea for more than two hours, has directed the matter to be posted for further hearing on November 28.

