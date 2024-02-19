Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rental scam in Bengaluru: Anekal-Chandapura couple defrauds tenants, leaving many homeless

    Sujata and Ajith dubbed the "dangerous couple," orchestrated a rental scam in Anekal-Chandapura, leasing plots in VBHC apartments to tenants and obtaining loans against these properties without their knowledge. The scheme left numerous individuals homeless and financially ruined, with losses totaling millions of rupees. A case has been filed against the couple.

    A couple in the Anekal-Chandapura area has left dozens of tenants homeless after allegedly defrauding them in a cunning rental scam. Operating under the guise of leasing plots in VBHC apartments, the couple, identified as Sujata and Ajith, purportedly took loans against the leased houses, leaving unsuspecting tenants stranded without their hard-earned money or a place to call home.

    The fraudulent scheme unfolded under the jurisdiction of Anekal Police Station, where a case has been filed against the duplicitous duo, now dubbed the "dangerous couple" by authorities. Their modus operandi involved advertising plots for lease in the VBHC Apartment complex situated on the Anekal-Chandapura Main Road.

    Prospective tenants, lured by the seemingly legitimate opportunity, eagerly paid substantial sums, often in the range of lakhs of rupees, to secure their plots. However, unbeknownst to these trusting individuals, Sujata and Ajith had already obtained loans from banks using the properties as collateral.

    The scam was exposed when the bank, unaware of the rental agreements, sent notices to the tenants, typically two to three months after they had settled into their supposed homes. Upon defaulting on the loan payments, the bank officials swiftly moved to repossess the properties, leaving the unsuspecting tenants out on the streets.

    The aftermath of the scam has left countless individuals financially devastated, with many losing their life savings and being homeless. Tens of customers have collectively lost millions of rupees due to the deceitful actions of the dangerous couple.

