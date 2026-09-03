Silk cocoon prices in Ramanagara have hit a record ₹1,100 per kg, with bivoltine cocoons reaching an all-time high. Crossbreed cocoons also touched ₹881 per kg amid declining supply, weather challenges and rising raw silk demand.

Silk farmers in Ramanagara have received a major boost as cocoon prices have surged to a record high, offering much-needed relief after months of fluctuating returns. Bivoltine, or double-bred, cocoons reached ₹1,100 per kg at the Ramanagara Government Silk Cocoon Market on Wednesday, setting a new all-time high. The price surpassed the previous record of ₹1,025 per kg, recorded just three days earlier.

The strong rally was not limited to bivoltine cocoons. Crossbreed cocoons also fetched a maximum of ₹881 per kg on Wednesday. With prices of both varieties rising steadily over the past week, the development has brought cheer to silk growers in Ramanagara and surrounding areas.

For the past month, bivoltine cocoons had been trading at around ₹900 per kg. Crossbreed cocoons, which were priced at around ₹600 per kg a month ago, had been trading between ₹806 and ₹810 per kg over the past three days before reaching Wednesday’s high of ₹881.

Why Have Silk Cocoon Prices Increased?

The sharp rise in cocoon prices is primarily linked to a significant decline in supply. Market officials said poor rainfall and challenging weather conditions have affected silk production, resulting in fewer cocoons reaching the market.

The Ramanagara market previously received around 500 to 600 lots of cocoons every day. However, arrivals have now fallen to around 330 to 360 lots a day.

The market receives cocoons not only from Karnataka but also from neighbouring states. Tamil Nadu contributes around 30 to 40 lots, while Andhra Pradesh accounts for around two to three lots. Maharashtra and Kerala also contribute around two to three lots.

At the same time, raw silk prices have been increasing, pushing up demand for cocoons. With supply falling short of demand, market prices have risen sharply and could increase further in the coming days.

Kailasamurthy, Deputy Director of the Ramanagara Government Silk Cocoon Market, explained the situation to media.

“The intense heat makes it very difficult to cultivate silk, and yields are also down. This shortage of cocoons means we cannot meet the demand for raw silk, which is pushing prices up day by day,” he said.

Mulberry Cultivation Faces Challenges

Apart from the shortage of cocoons, silk farmers are also dealing with problems affecting mulberry cultivation. Diseases affecting mulberry leaves have become an additional concern, while water scarcity has made it difficult for farmers to grow healthy leaves.

The shortage of quality mulberry leaves has increased cultivation costs and added to the challenges faced by sericulture farmers.

In recent years, several farmers had shifted from sericulture to horticulture due to difficulties in silk farming. However, the sharp increase in cocoon prices could encourage some farmers to reconsider and return to sericulture.

Technology Brings Transparency To Auctions

The Ramanagara Government Silk Cocoon Market, regarded as Asia’s largest silk cocoon market, has also adopted technology to make the auction process more transparent and farmer-friendly.

The entire auction process is now conducted online. Market officials said online bidding, CCTV surveillance and other digital systems have helped improve transparency and ensure that farmers receive competitive prices for their produce.

The adoption of technology has also made it easier to monitor the auction process and reduce the scope for irregularities.

Bivoltine Cocoon Prices Reach New High

Kailasamurthy said the latest price movement marks a significant milestone for silk farmers.

“After five years, the bivoltine cocoon price first crossed the ₹1,025 mark and has now reached a new high of ₹1,100. The crossbreed variety has also touched ₹881. We expect prices to rise even further in the coming days,” he said.

The record prices have come as a welcome development for silk farmers, particularly at a time when weather conditions, water shortages and declining production have affected sericulture. However, sustained improvement in farm-level returns will depend on cocoon supply, raw silk demand and weather conditions in the coming months.