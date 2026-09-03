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Vijayapura: Swamiji’s Body Found Intact After 8 Months, Devotees Call It Miraculous
A Swamiji’s body in Vijayapura was reportedly found undecayed after eight months when devotees opened the grave. The body was taken out in a procession and later re-cremated, with devotees describing the incident as miraculous.
Halumatha Gurupeeth Mallaiah Saroor Mutya Passes Away
A strange and surprising incident took place recently in Managuli town of Vijayapura district.
Halumatha Gurupeeth Mallaiah Saroor Mutya, who had been suffering from ill health, passed away on December 31, 2025.
His last rites were performed on January 1, 2026, near Chowki Mutt in the town.
Instructions For Re-Cremation
According to the account, Mallaiah Saroor Mutya, who had visited the body of a devotee, later conveyed an instruction through what was described as a divine voice.
“My body is still in the tomb. Take it out and re-cremate it next to the gadduge of the Biralingeshwara Temple during the month of Shravan,” the instruction said.
Villagers Take Out Procession Before Re-Cremation
The villagers took out a procession and performed the re-cremation. According to the account, when devotees dug up the grave following the divine command, they found that the body had not decomposed and remained intact even after eight months.
The devotees then removed the body from the grave and took it in a grand procession through the town before performing the re-cremation.
How Adipocere Formation Preserves A Body
When a body is buried in a moist, oxygen-deprived environment, the fats in the body can undergo chemical changes and turn into a waxy substance called adipocere. This process is known as saponification.
The waxy substance can coat the tissues and slow down decomposition by limiting bacterial activity, which may help preserve the body for an extended period.
How Extreme Dryness Can Preserve A Body
In extremely dry environments, where the temperature and humidity inside a grave are very low, the water content in the body can gradually dry up.
With very little moisture, bacterial activity is reduced, slowing down decomposition and potentially preserving the body in a mummy-like state.
How Soil And Traditional Materials May Affect Decomposition
If the soil at a burial site is highly acidic or alkaline, or contains high levels of natural minerals such as salt and borax, these conditions can inhibit the growth and activity of certain microorganisms.
Traditional materials such as camphor, sandalwood powder, ash, turmeric, salt and certain herbs used during cremation or burial may also have antimicrobial properties.
These substances can potentially slow down microbial activity and the decomposition process.
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