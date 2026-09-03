Anekal: Widow With Two Children Marries IT Employee In Front Of Ambedkar Statue
A widow and mother of two children married an IT employee in a simple ceremony in Anekal, Bengaluru. Nagaratna and Purushottam exchanged garlands in front of a Dr BR Ambedkar statue in the presence of local residents and organisation members.
Couple Chooses Simple Wedding Defying Social Norms
A rare love marriage took place in Anekal town, Bengaluru, highlighting that love can transcend social boundaries.
A widowed woman and mother of two children, who had been living alone, married an IT employee in a simple ceremony held in front of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.
Dr BR Purushottam And Nagaratna Exchange Garlands
In Anekal town on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Dr BR Purushottam and Nagaratna began their married life by exchanging garlands in front of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.
A New Beginning For A Woman In Distress
Nagaratna was previously married and has two children. However, after her husband died in a road accident, she was left to raise her two children alone and faced considerable hardship.
During this difficult period, Nagaratna met Purushottam, who worked for an IT company.
Their acquaintance gradually developed into a close relationship, and the two eventually fell in love. They were also in a live-in relationship for some time.
Marriage Faces Opposition From Purushottam’s Family
Purushottam’s family strongly opposed the marriage because Nagaratna already had two children.
Due to pressure from his family, Purushottam was initially hesitant to marry her. Upset by the situation, Nagaratna approached the Anekal police station, seeking justice.
Purushottam Agrees To Marry Nagaratna
As soon as they learnt about the matter, Suresh, president of the Karnataka Rajya Praja Shakti Sangathan, and lawyer Purushottam intervened. After discussions, Purushottam was able to convince Nagaratna and her children to move forward with their lives.
Realising the importance and responsibility that came with their relationship, Purushottam, an IT professional, wholeheartedly agreed to marry Nagaratna.
MLA B Shivanna Witnesses The Rare Wedding
The couple exchanged garlands and began their married life in front of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Anekal town. The rare wedding was held in the presence of office-bearers of the Praja Shakti Sangathan and local residents.
Anekal MLA B Shivanna attended the wedding, blessed the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life. The decision of IT professional Purushottam to marry Nagaratna, a mother of two, has received appreciation from several people.
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