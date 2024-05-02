Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of backing 'Mass rapist' Prajwal Revanna, demands accountability

    Speaking at a poll rally in Karnataka's Shivmogga, the Congress leader condemned the BJP's alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and criticised PM Modi for seeking votes for what he termed a "mass rapist."

    Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of backing 'Mass rapist' Prajwal Revanna, demands accountability AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (May 2) made scathing allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the controversy surrounding Prajwal Revanna, Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Hassan constituency, is not merely a "sex scandal" but indicative of "mass rape."

    Speaking at a poll rally in Karnataka's Shivmogga, the Congress leader condemned the BJP's alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and criticised PM Modi for seeking votes for what he termed a "mass rapist."

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking votes for a 'mass rapist.' Prajwal Revanna raped hundreds of women and made their obscene videos," Gandhi said, adding, "And Narendra Modi, from a packed stage, supports that rapist and says: 'If you vote for this rapist, it will help me.'"

    Accusing Modi of facilitating Revanna's escape from India, Gandhi asserted, "Even when Prajwal Revanna raped hundreds of women, PM Modi did not stop him from going to Germany. PM Modi has all the machinery, yet he allowed the mass rapist to go to Germany. This is 'Modi's guarantee'. Whether it's a corrupt leader or a mass rapist, the BJP will protect him."

    Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP from Hassan and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has faced allegations of involvement in purported sex tapes. A pen drive, containing over 2,000 alleged videos of sexual assault, purportedly recorded by Revanna in his house and office, were circulated in Hassan, his Lok Sabha constituency.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who is Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi?

    Initially dismissed as doctored attempts to tarnish the family's image in elections, the tapes prompted the Karnataka government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. Despite Revanna's claims of video manipulation, doubts persist, exacerbated by his departure for Frankfurt on the same day the SIT was constituted, reportedly using his diplomatic passport.

    On Tuesday, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party, and a lookout circular at all immigration points in India has been issued against him. The unfolding scandal has stirred widespread outrage and demands for accountability, casting a shadow over the political landscape in Karnataka.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka heatwave: IMD issues red alert for six districts; Read more vkp

    Karnataka heatwave: IMD issues red alert for six districts; Read more

    Karnataka High Court halts transfer of Chamrajpet vet hospital land to waqf board vkp

    Karnataka High Court halts transfer of Chamrajpet vet hospital land to waqf board

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy AJR

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy

    Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain's video call goes viral, FIR lodged vkp

    Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain’s video call goes viral, FIR lodged

    'Those who chant Jai Shri Ram are Bhikaris': Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage stirs another row (WATCH) vkp

    ‘Those who chant Jai Shri Ram are Bhikaris’: Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage stirs another row (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka heatwave: IMD issues red alert for six districts; Read more vkp

    Karnataka heatwave: IMD issues red alert for six districts; Read more

    Maldives Foreign Minister to visit India ahead of deadline for troop replacement AJR

    Maldives Foreign Minister to visit India ahead of deadline for troop replacement

    Which is the oldest state in India? Read rkn

    Which is the oldest state in India? Read

    cricket IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    7 new features coming to your Telegram app gcw

    7 new features coming to your Telegram app

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon