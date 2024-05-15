Entertainment

'Ramayana' budget: Does Ranbir Kapoor's film cost Rs 835 crore?

Image credits: instagram

'Ramayana'

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana' is widely regarded as one of the most expensive Indian films ever filmed. 

Image credits: Social Media

'Ramayana'

'Ramayana' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being produced in three parts, with the first costing Rs 835 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

'Ramayana'

The picture requires 600 days of post-production work, which speaks something about the effort required to create some of the most unique graphics on the spectacle.

Image credits: instagram

'Ramayana'

The film's goal is to take Indian cinema on a worldwide scale.

Image credits: Social Media

Ravana

'Ramayana' was also claimed to require at least 600 days of post-production work. Yash is co-producing the film is expected to play Ravana in the film.

Image credits: instagram

'Ramayana'

The budget announcement came just a few days after it was announced that 'Ramayana' had gotten into legal trouble.

Image credits: Social Media

'Ramayana'

The film's principal production firm, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP is in a legal dispute with Prime Focus Technologies Limited over the rights to the moniker 'Project Ramayana'. 

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One