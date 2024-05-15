'Ramayana' budget: Does Ranbir Kapoor's film cost Rs 835 crore?

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana' is widely regarded as one of the most expensive Indian films ever filmed.
'Ramayana' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being produced in three parts, with the first costing Rs 835 crore.
The picture requires 600 days of post-production work, which speaks something about the effort required to create some of the most unique graphics on the spectacle.
The film's goal is to take Indian cinema on a worldwide scale.
'Ramayana' was also claimed to require at least 600 days of post-production work. Yash is co-producing the film is expected to play Ravana in the film.
The budget announcement came just a few days after it was announced that 'Ramayana' had gotten into legal trouble.
The film's principal production firm, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP is in a legal dispute with Prime Focus Technologies Limited over the rights to the moniker 'Project Ramayana'.