Bengaluru Traffic police limit speed along Kempegouda Airport road to 80km/hr, install CCTV cameras

Bengaluru authorities have implemented an 80 km/h speed limit on Kempegowda Airport Road to reduce accidents. Eight CCTV cameras are installed along the 13-km stretch to enforce the limit. Violators will face fines. This initiative aims to promote safer driving habits and ease the burden on emergency services. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

To address the growing concern of traffic incidents, authorities in Bengaluru have implemented a new speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour on Kempegowda Airport Road. The initiative is designed to curtail accidents and enhance overall road safety for commuters in the area.

The decision follows observations that excessive speeding has been a significant factor in recent accidents along this busy stretch. To enforce this new regulation, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced the installation of CCTV cameras designed to monitor and detect any violations of the speed limit.

Police officials have confirmed the deployment of eight advanced cameras across the 13-kilometre road, ensuring comprehensive coverage and enforcement capabilities. These cameras are part of a broader initiative to encourage safer driving habits and reduce the frequency of road mishaps.

Motorists found exceeding the 80 km/h speed limit will face legal consequences, including speeding tickets and fines, as part of the police's commitment to maintaining road safety. The traffic police have urged drivers to adhere to the new speed restrictions to avoid penalties and contribute to a safer driving environment.

This safety initiative reflects the authorities' dedication to safeguarding lives and reducing the burden of accidents on emergency services. Commuters travelling to and from the airport are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allowing sufficient time to comply with the new speed limit without rushing.

