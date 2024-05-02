Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who is Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi?

In his candidacy announcement, Rangeela referenced recent electoral events, including the BJP's uncontested victory in the Surat constituency and controversies surrounding the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Shyam Rangeela, known for his viral videos mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has thrown his hat into the political ring by announcing his candidacy for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi parliamentary constituency is slated to vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, with results expected on June 4. Rangeela revealed his decision to contest from Varanasi via social media on Wednesday, May 1.

PM Modi, who secured victory in Varanasi in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, is expected to file his nomination from the constituency on May 13.

Hailing from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Rangeela, a 29-year-old comedian, gained prominence for his adept mimicry skills, particularly for his impressions of political figures. His portrayal of PM Modi garnered widespread attention on social media platforms since 2017, propelling him into the limelight. Known for his satirical take on PM Modi's speeches and policies, Rangeela's candidature brings an intriguing dynamic to the electoral landscape.

In his candidacy announcement, Rangeela referenced recent electoral events, including the BJP's uncontested victory in the Surat constituency and controversies surrounding the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Expressing the need for alternative choices on the ballot, Rangeela stressed the importance of democratic representation.

Having initially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2002, Rangeela later opted for an independent path, asserting his autonomy in decision-making.

With PM Modi as his principal opponent, the battle for the Varanasi seat assumes symbolic significance. The Congress has nominated its Uttar Pradesh unit chief, Ajay Rai, as its candidate, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emerged as the runner-up from Varanasi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

