Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who is Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi?

    In his candidacy announcement, Rangeela referenced recent electoral events, including the BJP's uncontested victory in the Surat constituency and controversies surrounding the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who is Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi? AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    Shyam Rangeela, known for his viral videos mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has thrown his hat into the political ring by announcing his candidacy for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming 2024 elections.

    The Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi parliamentary constituency is slated to vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, with results expected on June 4. Rangeela revealed his decision to contest from Varanasi via social media on Wednesday, May 1.

    Delhi Women's Commission shake-up: Lt Governor removes 223 allegedly unauthorized employees

    PM Modi, who secured victory in Varanasi in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, is expected to file his nomination from the constituency on May 13.

    Hailing from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Rangeela, a 29-year-old comedian, gained prominence for his adept mimicry skills, particularly for his impressions of political figures. His portrayal of PM Modi garnered widespread attention on social media platforms since 2017, propelling him into the limelight. Known for his satirical take on PM Modi's speeches and policies, Rangeela's candidature brings an intriguing dynamic to the electoral landscape.

    In his candidacy announcement, Rangeela referenced recent electoral events, including the BJP's uncontested victory in the Surat constituency and controversies surrounding the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

    Expressing the need for alternative choices on the ballot, Rangeela stressed the importance of democratic representation.

    PM Modi's photo missing from Covid vaccine certificates due to Model Code of Conduct: Health ministry

    Having initially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2002, Rangeela later opted for an independent path, asserting his autonomy in decision-making.

    With PM Modi as his principal opponent, the battle for the Varanasi seat assumes symbolic significance. The Congress has nominated its Uttar Pradesh unit chief, Ajay Rai, as its candidate, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emerged as the runner-up from Varanasi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Driving tests suspended in Kasaragod citing 'COVID-19' till May 24 anr

    Kerala: Driving tests suspended in Kasaragod citing 'COVID-19' till May 24; Indefinite strike continues

    Kerala man sentenced to three life terms for sexually assaulting minor daughter 6 year old in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala man sentenced to three life terms for sexually assaulting minor daughter

    Delhi Women's Commission shake-up: Lt Governor removes 223 allegedly unauthorized employees AJR

    Delhi Women's Commission shake-up: Lt Governor removes 223 allegedly unauthorized employees

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on outdoor sports competition amid soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on outdoor sports competition amid soaring temperature

    Kerala: Electricity demand peaks, families brace for shocking bills amid rising temperatures anr

    Kerala: Electricity demand peaks, families brace for shocking bills amid rising temperatures

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Driving tests suspended in Kasaragod citing 'COVID-19' till May 24 anr

    Kerala: Driving tests suspended in Kasaragod citing 'COVID-19' till May 24; Indefinite strike continues

    Netflix to Hoichoi-5 places to watch Satyajit Ray's popular films RBA

    Netflix to Hoichoi-5 places to watch Satyajit Ray's popular films

    CONFIRMED! Sajid Nadiadwala secures rights for Rajinikanth's biopic RKK

    CONFIRMED! Sajid Nadiadwala secures rights for Rajinikanth's biopic

    Kerala man sentenced to three life terms for sexually assaulting minor daughter 6 year old in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala man sentenced to three life terms for sexually assaulting minor daughter

    Satyajit Ray 104th birth anniversary: Only Indian filmmaker to receive honouaray Oscar award RBA

    Satyajit Ray 104th birth anniversary: Only Indian filmmaker to receive honourary Oscar award

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon