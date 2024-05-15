Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Nudity, 9/11 taunts & more': Dublin to New York video portal shuts down due to unruly behaviour (WATCH)

    Dublin-New York portal, sculptures featuring live streams fostering cultural exchange, temporarily shut down due to reports of misconduct including indecent exposure and offensive gestures.

    Nudity 9/11 taunts and more Dublin to New York video portal shuts down due to unruly behaviour (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 15, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    The Dublin-New York portal, designed to foster connection between two distant cities, has been temporarily shut down due to reports of misconduct. Originally conceived to bridge the gap between communities, the portal featured sculptures in both cities, offering live streams that allowed residents to glimpse into each other's lives. Heartwarming scenes of grandparents bonding with their grandchildren and cultural exchanges like Irish jigs being performed for transatlantic audiences were commonplace. There was even a heartwarming proposal witnessed through the portal.

    However, amidst the positive interactions, there were instances of inappropriate behaviour. Some individuals from both cities engaged in indecent exposure, with reports of New Yorkers and Dubliners displaying nudity and provocative gestures. Additionally, there were disturbing incidents, such as one Dublin resident displaying insensitive imagery related to the tragic events of 9/11.

    Another incident involved a woman being escorted away by Irish police after she was observed engaging in inappropriate behaviour by grinding against the portal itself, while others exchanged rude gestures.

    The installation, launched on May 8 and designed by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, features structures with screens measuring 2.4 meters (8 feet) in diameter and weighing 3.5 tonnes each. The New York portal is situated at the intersection of Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street, while its counterpart in Ireland's capital is located at the corner of North Earl Street and O'Connell Street in the heart of Dublin.

    In response to these incidents, a spokesman for Dublin City Council emphasized that despite these regrettable occurrences, the overwhelming majority of interactions through the portal have been positive.

    In a statement, a spokesman for Dublin City Council said, "The Portal offers a window to other cities and is connecting people and cultures in a unique manner – what we are seeing between Dublin and NY is reflective of a wider narrative of cultural behaviour. Unfortunately, we have also been witnessing a very small minority of people engaged in inappropriate behaviour, which has been amplified through social media."

    "While we cannot control all of these actions, we are implementing some technical solutions to address this and these will go live in the next 24 hours. We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days with our partners in New York to ensure that Portals continue to deliver a positive experience for both cities and the world," the spokesman added.

    The Portals Organisation stated, “As Portals Organisation, we do not intend to suggest people to interact with Portals in any particular way – our goal is to open a window between far away places and cultures that allows people to interact freely with one another. We encourage people to be respectful and from our position as observers, we see that the absolute majority of experiences is on the bright side.”

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    If you were born in Pakistan would've kidnapped you Cab driver's shocker to Canadian woman (WATCH) snt

    'If you were born in Pakistan, would've kidnapped you': Cab driver's shocker to Canadian woman (WATCH)

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH) snt

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH)

    Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif

    UNBELIEVABLE Lighting dramatically illuminates world's most volatile volcanoes in Guatemala (WATCH) snt

    UNBELIEVABLE! Lighting dramatically illuminates world's most volatile volcanoes in Guatemala (WATCH)

    Majestic sei whales, weighing up to 28-45 metric tonnes, reappear in Argentine waters after a century (WATCH) snt

    Majestic sei whales, weighing up to 28-45 metric tonnes, reappear in Argentine waters after a century (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Ramayana' budget: Does Ranbir Kapoor's film cost Rs 835 crore? RKK

    'Ramayana' budget: Does Ranbir Kapoor's film cost Rs 835 crore?

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-95 May 15 2024: Check todays winning ticket prize money here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-95 May 15 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case AJR

    ​​BREAKING: Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

    Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024 RBA

    Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024

    Kerala: Fraud allegations rock CPM-governed Karadukka Agriculturist Cooperative Society; Secretary at large anr

    Kerala: Fraud allegations rock CPM-governed Karadukka Agriculturist Cooperative Society; Secretary at large

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon