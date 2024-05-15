Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Government hospitals face shortage of doctors amid 380 vacancies

    Kerala's government hospitals are experiencing a shortage of doctors, with 380 vacancies reported across various positions. Allegations have arisen regarding the hospitals' failure to provide adequate services, including specialist doctors, potentially benefiting the private sector.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 15, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's government hospitals are grappling with a severe shortage of doctors, yet the state government has neglected to fill the 380 vacancies across various positions, particularly in the specialist doctor category which has the highest number of vacancies.

    Government hospitals in Kerala, where the general public often seeks medical treatment, are facing a critical shortage of doctors. Both general hospitals and district taluk hospitals are operating with insufficient staff. The state currently has 181 vacancies in the specialty cadre and a shortage of 98 personnel in the general cadre. To fill the vacancies, at least 58 individuals need to be recruited into the administrative cadre. With the specialty cadre experiencing the highest number of vacancies, common people seeking quality medical care are deprived of services in government hospitals.

    Various government hospitals in Kerala are facing a significant shortage of doctors across different specialties. Specifically, there are 32 vacancies in general medicine, 19 in pediatrics, and 26 each in gynecology and general surgery. The Health Department asserts that it is making efforts to address these shortages by attempting to fill the vacancies for Assistant Surgeons through the Public Service Commission (PSC) and promotions in other positions.

    Some doctors are hesitant to accept promotions and reluctant to leave their permanent positions, particularly when promotions do not come with additional benefits such as salary increases. Despite the government's repeated assurances of taking significant steps to bolster the public health sector, there are allegations that government hospitals are not adequately providing services, including specialist doctors, which may inadvertently benefit the private sector.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
