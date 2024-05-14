Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Private photos of Kolar Gram Panchayat officers kissing go viral, woman files sexual assault case

    Private photos of Gram Panchayat officers in Kolar district surfaced on social media, triggering a sexual assault case. Allegations range from inappropriate behaviour to harassment. In a separate incident, a pen drive with obscene content allegedly belonging to MP Prajwal Revanna caused outrage. At a village panchayat office, staff members reportedly took selfies kissing, leading to a sexual assault case. 

    Private photos of Gram Panchayat officers in Kolar district have sparked controversy after they were shared on social media, leading to a woman filing a sexual assault case. The incident involves staff members from various villages in the district, with allegations ranging from inappropriate behaviour to threats and harassment.

    In one instance, a pen drive allegedly containing obscene content belonging to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has caused uproar across the state. Following this, employees at a village panchayat in the Kolar district reportedly took selfies kissing openly during office hours, leading to a case of sexual assault being filed by a female employee.

    The photos, taken at the Ramasagar village panchayat office in KGF taluk, went viral on social media platforms. The incident has shocked many, as workplaces are expected to be treated with respect and professionalism. However, it appears that the sanctity of the workplace was violated by the actions of the village panchayat staff.

    The case involves the Gram Panchayat Bill Collector Arjun Harikrishna, who allegedly sexually assaulted a female employee. The victim reported that Harikrishna coerced her by promising her husband a job as a waterman and a free government house, threatening to terminate her employment if she refused his advances. He allegedly took advantage of her, took intimate photos, and threatened to make them public if she did not comply with his demands.

    The victim bravely filed a complaint against Arjun Harikrishna at the Betamangala Police Station in Kolar district, leading to his arrest and subsequent judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.

