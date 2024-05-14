Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: After Delhi, 2 Bengaluru schools receive bomb threat email again; investigation underway

    After bomb threats via email at Edify Private School and Jain Heritage School in Bengaluru, local authorities responded quickly. Kaggalipura police and specialized squads conducted searches but found no bombs. Investigations to trace the email origins and ensure school safety are ongoing, as these threats have disrupted classes and raised security concerns.

    First Published May 14, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    After a day marked by panic at Delhi's private schools, another bomb threat was reported via email at Edify Private School located along Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road. This threat, sent anonymously, claimed that a bomb had been placed within the school premises, triggering alarms throughout the educational institution and prompting immediate action by local authorities. 

    This threat mail follows another similar incident, where Jain Heritage School in Bengaluru received a midnight bomb threat via email. The police investigation is ongoing. 

    As soon as the threat was received, school officials contacted the Kaggalipura police, who swiftly responded to the emergency. The area was cordoned off to ensure the safety of students and staff, while a thorough inspection was carried out by both the bomb disposal and dog squads.

    The Kaggalipura police, alongside the specialized squads, conducted a meticulous search of the school to ensure no real threat was present. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to trace the origin of the menacing email and to bring the culprits to justice. This incident has not only disrupted the school day but has also raised concerns about safety in educational institutions.

