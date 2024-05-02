Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy

    Despite facing sexual assault charges and a growing public outcry, Revanna has requested seven days to appear before the SIT for questioning, claiming to be currently outside Bengaluru. Both he and his father, HD Revanna, have been summoned by the probe team.

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy
    The investigation into the scandal involving JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna took a dramatic turn on Thursday (May 2) as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued a lookout notice against him. This notice extends to all international immigration points, marking a significant escalation in the case.

    Revanna, who is seeking re-election from Hassan on the JD(S) ticket, allegedly fled to Frankfurt, Germany, on April 26, following the emergence of sex videos and photographs depicting his involvement in the sexual abuse of multiple women. The scandal has thrust the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and son of former minister HD Revanna into a whirlwind of controversy.

    Despite facing sexual assault charges and a growing public outcry, Revanna has requested seven days to appear before the SIT for questioning, claiming to be currently outside Bengaluru. Both he and his father, HD Revanna, have been summoned by the probe team.

    The scandal has reverberated throughout the political landscape, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah taking aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments. Shah's statement in Hubballi condemning violence against women, implicitly referencing the Prajwal case, has fueled further scrutiny.

    Additionally, a case has been filed against Revanna and Prajwal in Holenarasipura following a complaint from their former cook and relative, who accused them of sexual harassment. The complainant alleged that Prajwal engaged in objectionable behavior during video calls with her daughter, prompting her to take action against them.

