    AI cameras for every 2km along Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to enhance road safety

    The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is undergoing a safety overhaul with the installation of AI cameras every 2 kilometres, a departure from the original plan. This response follows 158 fatalities in nine months. ADGP Alok Kumar spearheads the initiative, emphasizing the importance of AI-based cameras in enforcing traffic laws and reducing accidents.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 14, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is set to undergo a transformative upgrade aimed at enhancing road safety and minimizing accidents. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled a substantial initiative, announcing the installation of one AI camera every 2 kilometres along the 118-kilometre stretch. This decision marks a notable departure from the original blueprint, which called for just one camera per 10 kilometres.

    The decision comes in response to the alarming rate of accidents on the expressway, which claimed the lives of 158 individuals within nine months of its opening to traffic. Following widespread criticism and concerns over highway safety, Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic and Road Safety, personally inspected the highway and directed the traffic police to intensify operations to enforce traffic regulations.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway set to pioneer India’s first GPS-based toll system

    A collaborative effort ensued, with district police officials highlighting the need for enhanced surveillance and accident prevention measures. Suggestions included the installation of AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, capable of identifying speeding vehicles, unauthorized entries, and violations such as mobile phone usage and failure to wear seat belts.

    The tender process for the installation of these cameras has been completed, paving the way for their swift deployment. The AI cameras are equipped not only to detect vehicles exceeding speed limits but also to identify prohibited vehicles such as two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Violators will face consequences under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with cases registered and e-challans issued accordingly.

    Multiple accidents on Bluru-Mysuru Expressway: Car goes up in flames, Mandya SP escapes tragedy

    Furthermore, the cameras facilitate seamless data sharing with traffic management centres, enabling prompt action against offenders. Alongside the cameras, speed limit notice boards have been erected every 2 kilometres, enhancing awareness among motorists.

    ADGP Alok Kumar's proactive approach to road safety includes previous initiatives such as radar installation to monitor speeding and imposition of fines on violators. The introduction of AI-based ANPR cameras marks another significant step towards reducing accidents and fatalities on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

