IMD issues rainfall alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts amid Bay of Bengal depression

The IMD has issued a rain alert for Karnataka, including Bengaluru, as Cyclone Fengal is set to hit Tamil Nadu on November 27. Heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures are expected in southern districts, with Bengaluru’s minimum temperature dropping to 16°C amid moderate air quality (AQI 116).

IMD issues rainfall alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts amid Bay of Bengal depression vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 9:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclone. Named Cyclone Fengal, it is expected to make landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast on November 27. The cyclone's impact will extend to Karnataka, bringing heavy rains to several districts in the southern interior region.

The IMD predicts rain in districts such as Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kodagu, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar. Meteorological expert C.S. Patil has confirmed the high likelihood of rainfall due to the cyclone's movement. Earlier today, many districts in southern Karnataka experienced overcast skies, indicating the deepening impact of the depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Southern districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are expected to see heavy to moderate rainfall over the next four to five days. Coastal regions such as Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Shivamogga may also experience spells of heavy rain. The IMD has warned residents to prepare for disruptions due to sudden downpours.

The temperature in Bengaluru has dropped significantly, recording a minimum of 16°C—below the city's average November temperature. Normally, such temperatures are expected in December, but the reduced atmospheric pressure is causing chilly weather earlier than usual.

The air quality index (AQI) in Bengaluru stands at 116, indicating moderate air quality. The city has been experiencing a steady drop in temperature over the past week. Last Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.4°C, which has now fallen to 16°C. Meteorologists predict the temperatures could drop further, potentially breaking previous records. 

Bengaluru's lowest recorded temperature was 9.6°C on November 15, 1967. In recent years, the lowest minimum temperature of 13.3°C was recorded on November 19, 2012. While experts suggest that cold waves are less likely this year, any warming of northerly winds could intensify the chill in the coming weeks.

