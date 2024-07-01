Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘I hit him with a slipper’: Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

    Actress Pavithra Gowda confessed to her role in the Renukaswamy murder case, implicating actor Darshan. She admitted to assaulting Renukaswamy with a slipper at a shed in Pattanagere, stating Darshan also attacked him. Both are among 17 individuals in custody. The case has sparked public interest, focusing on gathering trial evidence.

    I hit him with a slipper Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    Actress Pavithra Gowda, the primary accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has confessed to her role and implicated actor Darshan in the crime. This case, which has sparked widespread public interest, involves a group of 17 individuals, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, all currently held in custody awaiting trial.

    Pavithra Gowda, during police interrogation, admitted to assaulting Renukaswamy, who had been targeted due to alleged obscene comments made on social media from Chitradurga. She confessed to striking Renukaswamy with a slipper at a shed in Pattanagere. Furthermore, she revealed that Darshan had also attacked Renukaswamy in her presence, corroborating earlier statements.

    Why are 'Khaidi no 6106' stickers trending on vehicles, mobile covers?

    "I indeed slapped him with a slipper," Pavithra Gowda stated to the police. "Darshan was already present in the shed before I arrived, and he too assaulted Renukaswamy."

    The murder case took a dark turn with Pavithra Gowda's confession, detailing the brutal motivations behind Renukaswamy's abduction and murder. Her statement directly implicating Darshan adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation.

    Renukaswamy muder case: Bengaluru Police seek Instagram's help in retrieving victim's messages

    Both Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, along with the other accused, remain in judicial custody as the legal proceedings continue. Authorities are now focusing on gathering further evidence and testimonies to build a solid case against all accused parties. 

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Congress government may collapse at any moment: MP Jagadish Shettar vkp

    Karnataka Congress govt may collapse at any moment: MP Jagadish Shettar

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line vkp

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, Actress Pooja Gandhi supports vkp

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, actress Pooja Gandhi supports

    Karnataka govt launches crackdown on eateries selling 'unhygienic' shawarma

    Karnataka govt launches crackdown on eateries selling ‘unhygienic’ shawarma

    Multiple buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru vkp

    BREAKING: 5 buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Sonakshi Sinha calls husband Zaheer Iqbal greenest flag as he carries her heels video goes viral watch gcw

    Sonakshi Sinha calls husband Zaheer Iqbal 'greenest flag' as he carries her heels; video goes viral | WATCH

    football Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham clarifies controversial gesture after stunning goal keeps England's hopes alive snt

    Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham clarifies controversial gesture after stunning goal keeps England's hopes alive

    Kolkata GOLD price Today, July 1: Know 22k, 24k rate ATG

    Kolkata GOLD price Today, July 1: Know 22k, 24k rate

    Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan watches his latest film with his son Abhishek (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan watches his latest film with his son Abhishek (SEE PHOTOS)

    Dengue fever: Plants to plant during monsoon that repel mosquitoes vkp

    Dengue fever: Plants to plant during monsoon that repel mosquitoes

    Recent Videos

    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon