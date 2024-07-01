Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's family given special treatment during jail visit, sparks criticism

Controversy erupted at Parappana Agrahara Jail as actor Darshan's family received special visitation privileges, bypassing standard protocols. Granted regular access without legal permission, they were escorted by police, sparking public outrage. Darshan, the secondary accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, benefits from preferential treatment, raising concerns.

In a controversial development at Parappana Agrahara Jail, family members of actor Darshan, who is the secondary accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, were granted special privileges contrary to standard jail protocols. Despite legal requirements for visitation, Darshan's mother Meena, brother Dinkar, wife Vijayalakshmi, and son Vinish were allowed regular access to meet him, sparking outrage among the public.

Usually, visitors to the jail must obtain legal permission for entry. However, officials at Parappana Agrahara seem to be bending the rules for Darshan's family, providing them with preferential treatment. Reports indicate that they were escorted by police personnel in a private vehicle for their visits, a privilege not extended to ordinary citizens.



The controversy deepened when it was revealed that Parappana Agrahara police head constable Uday personally facilitated the visits, even escorting Darshan's family away from media scrutiny on previous occasions. This special treatment has raised concerns about preferential treatment based on celebrity status.

Case background:

The case revolves around the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, who was reportedly sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, the rumoured girlfriend of actor Darshan. In retaliation, Swamy was brought to Bengaluru and subsequently murdered. The police have arrested a total of 19 individuals in connection with this case. Among the accused are prominent figures, including actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (A2), Pawan, Vinay, Pradosh, Nagaraj, and Laxman.

