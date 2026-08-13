A woman travelling on a KSRTC bus from Kolar to Bangarpet allegedly confronted and assaulted a man after he repeatedly touched her and reportedly tried to kiss her hand. Other passengers intervened, while the man later fled the bus.

A man was allegedly caught repeatedly touching and misbehaving with a woman travelling on a KSRTC bus from Kolar to Bangarapet. The woman confronted him and assaulted him after he allegedly continued to touch her despite her ignoring the initial incidents. Other passengers also intervened. The incident, which reportedly occurred on Wednesday, was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

The accused, reportedly a resident of KGF, was travelling on the same bus. According to reports, he was seated next to the woman and allegedly used the movement of the bus as an excuse to touch her.

What Happened On the Bus?

The incident took place on a KSRTC bus bearing registration number KA 51 F 4452, which was travelling from Kolar to Bangarapet. The man allegedly sat next to the woman and repeatedly touched her, initially leading her to believe that the contact could have been accidental due to the movement of the bus.

However, when the alleged behaviour continued and he reportedly attempted to kiss her hand, the woman confronted him and began hitting him. Other passengers on the bus also intervened and reportedly assaulted the man.

Man Jumps From Moving Bus To Escape

As the woman confronted him, the man reportedly pleaded with her to let him go and claimed that it was a mistake. However, the situation escalated as other passengers also confronted him.

According to reports, the man eventually jumped from the moving bus and fled the spot. A video purportedly showing the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Concerns Over Women's Safety On Public Transport

The incident has once again triggered discussions about the safety of women on public transport. KSRTC buses can often become crowded, particularly following the implementation of the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women in Karnataka.

The incident has also raised concerns about harassment on crowded buses and the effectiveness of existing safety measures, including CCTV cameras. Social media users have expressed anger over the alleged incident and called for stricter action against those accused of harassing women on public transport.