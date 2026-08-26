The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has revived its "Cop for the Day" program, inviting citizens to volunteer as traffic policemen for a day. This initiative allows participants to experience traffic management challenges firsthand and offer suggestions for safer roads. Volunteers can register for the program through the BTP ASTraM app.

The "Cop for the Day" program has been revived by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), allowing volunteers to serve as citizen traffic policemen for a day, exposing them to actual traffic management during peak hours. Bengaluru people are invited to "step into the shoes of a Traffic Cop" in order to have a personal understanding of the difficulties associated with controlling the city's traffic. The BTP launched the program on X.

"Get a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by our traffic personnel, share your experiences and offer valuable suggestions for safer, smoother roads," the X post read.

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"Register through the BTP ASTraM app and be a Cop for the Day! Experience. Understand. Participate. Together, let's build a safer Bengaluru," the BTP added.

An officer stated that the project was being revived after being effectively carried out in the past in a video released by the police department. According to the officer, the initiative will allow residents to spend a day with traffic police officers to learn about their duties and the difficulties involved in controlling traffic in Bengaluru.

In order to enhance traffic management and make Bengaluru's roadways "safer and more efficient," the program also seeks to better understand the experiences and viewpoints of the public. "We encourage you to come forward, participate and share your perspective with us. Together, let us work towards a safer and faster Bengaluru," the officer said.

Internet Reacts

The initiative quickly caught the attention of social media users, with reactions ranging from enthusiastic support to sarcastic takes on the idea.

Several users expressed interest in experiencing the challenges faced by traffic cops, while some joked about the less glamorous aspects of traffic policing. One user sarcastically asked, “Can we please take bribes?”

Despite such comments, the overall response was largely positive.