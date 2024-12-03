Kodagu Coffee growers worried as Cyclone Fengal brings heavy rainfall

Cyclone Fengal has brought heavy rains to Kodagu, putting coffee crops at risk. Farmers are struggling with premature fruit falls and difficulties in drying the harvest. With continuous rainfall, strong winds, and cold weather, the district faces severe challenges, prompting a red alert and school closures.

Kodagu district, known for its coffee plantations, is facing severe challenges due to the heavy rains brought by Cyclone Fengal. The district, which has been receiving intense rainfall since Tuesday, is seeing Arabica coffee crops at risk as the fruits are ripening and ready for harvest. The continuous downpour has caused many coffee fruits to fall prematurely, raising fears of significant crop loss.

Farmers in the region are caught in a tough situation. If the coffee fruits are harvested in the current weather, the lack of sunlight makes it difficult to dry the crop. This increases the risk of fungal growth, which can turn the coffee black, leading to a sharp drop in market prices. Currently, coffee prices stand at a promising ₹11,000 per bag, but the rains have dashed farmers' hopes of reaping these benefits.



Kodagu DC declares holiday for schools, colleges on Tuesday amid Cyclone Fengal's impact

“We have no choice but to harvest to prevent the fruits from falling to the ground. But without sunlight, drying is impossible, and the damp weather can spoil the coffee,” said Prasad Kuttappa, a coffee grower. He added that even the harvested coffee, which is covered with tarpaulins for protection, is at risk of spoiling due to the persistent rains.

The Suntikoppa area in Kushalnagar taluk has been receiving heavy rainfall, with Kodagu experiencing non-stop rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Fengal. Typically, the rainy season in Kodagu ends by October, but this unexpected weather has brought back monsoon-like conditions. Along with the rains, the region is witnessing bitter cold, forcing residents to step out with umbrellas, sweaters, and jackets.



Karnataka: Farmers in Kodagu face devastating coffee crop losses due to incessant rainfall

The unrelenting rains have also impacted daily life, with reduced movement in towns and cities. Riders are struggling on slippery roads, and the severe cold has left people shivering. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Kodagu district, warning of more heavy rains in the coming days.

In response to the situation, the Kodagu district administration has declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and anganwadis as a precautionary measure. With the weather showing no signs of improvement, coffee growers and residents alike are bracing for continued hardships caused by Cyclone Fengal.

