Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL

BMRCL announces the completion of the long-awaited metro route from Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport by June 2026. The 37-km route, costing Rs. 9,616.51 crore, will include 17 stations, improving connectivity and reducing traffic congestion, with the KR Puram to Airport route opening by October 2026.

After years of anticipation, the dream of a metro connection to the airport is finally becoming a reality. According to a big update from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the long-awaited metro route from Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) will be completed within the next year and a half. The much-awaited stretch is expected to open for public use by June 2026.

The project, which will cover a 37-kilometre stretch from KR Puram to the airport, is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 9,616.51 crores. Once completed, this route will greatly ease the travel experience for those heading to and from the airport. The route will consist of 17 metro stations, offering a mix of elevated and underground sections.



In addition to the Hebbal to Airport stretch, BMRCL also plans to open the KR Puram to Airport route by October 2026. This will provide greater connectivity for people travelling to and from different parts of the city.



Metro stations on the new route:

1. Kasturinagar

2. Horamavu

3. HRBR Layout (formerly Babusaheb Palya)

4. Kalyana Nagar

5. HBR Layout

6. Nagawara

7. Veerannapalya

8. Kempapura

9. Hebbal

10. Kodigehalli

11. Jakkur Cross

12. Yelahanka (Kogilu Cross)

13. Bagalur Cross

14. Bettahalasuru or Chikkajala

15. Doddajala

16. Airport City (formerly Sky Garden, to be built at grade)

17. KIAL Terminals (East Airport, partially underground)

BMRCL has also expedited the work to ensure that the project reaches its targets on time. This new metro line will not only enhance connectivity but also help reduce traffic congestion on one of the city's busiest routes.

