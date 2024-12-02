Kodagu DC declares holiday for schools, colleges on Tuesday amid Cyclone Fengal's impact

Cyclone Fengal has triggered heavy rains across South India, prompting holidays for schools and colleges in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Kodagu districts. Kodagu, under a red alert until Tuesday morning, faces incessant rainfall, with authorities urging caution and prioritizing safety measures.

Kodagu DC declares holiday for schools, colleges on Tuesday amid Cyclone Fengal's impact vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

Cyclone Fengal, formed due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, has caused significant disruptions across South India. Tamil Nadu has been heavily drenched in rain, while several districts in Karnataka are also experiencing continuous downpours. As a safety measure, district magistrates in affected areas have announced holidays for schools and colleges.

In Karnataka, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts had already declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday. Following suit, the Kodagu district administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday, citing heavy rainfall brought on by the cyclone.

Cyclone Fengal aftermath: Massive traffic jam hits Bengaluru Airport road flyover as rain lashes city (WATCH)

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja issued an official order stating that the holiday applies to all schools and colleges in the district, except for graduate and postgraduate institutions. The precautionary step has been taken as the district is experiencing incessant rains under the influence of Cyclone Fengal.

Cyclone Fengal lashes Tamil Nadu: Search on for 7 trapped under mudslide in Tiruvannamalai

Adding to the concern, a red alert has been declared in Kodagu, which will remain in effect until 8:30 am on Tuesday. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

The holiday declaration aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the heavy rainfall and potential risks of waterlogging and landslides in the district. Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and follow safety guidelines issued by the local administration.

