NHAI to construct full-scale service road on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

NHAI plans to build a full-scale service road on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to improve connectivity for towns along the route. Additionally, a satellite-based toll collection system (GNSS) will be introduced to reduce delays, ensuring smoother travel and better infrastructure for commuters.

To address the difficulties faced by travellers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to construct a full-scale service road along one side of the highway. The move aims to improve connectivity for towns located along the route, ensuring smoother access for vehicles entering or exiting the highway.

The 119-kilometer expressway was built to reduce travel time and streamline traffic between Bengaluru and Mysuru. However, the absence of a complete service road due to railway lines and other obstacles has led to challenges for commuters. Currently, vehicles must travel long distances to access the highway from towns like Bidadi, Channapatna, and Maddur, or to exit the highway to reach these towns.



Bengaluru-Mangaluru high-speed road project set to begin in 2028: Read more

According to NHAI’s plan, the full-scale service road will be constructed on the Bengaluru-to-Mysuru side of the expressway. This will alleviate the issue of long detours, as vehicles will have a dedicated route for better access. Surveys have been conducted to identify areas requiring additional infrastructure, such as underpasses and overpasses, to address obstacles like railway lines and hilly terrain.

NHAI officials stated that tenders have already been invited for these developments, and construction will commence once the tendering process is completed.

Satellite-toll collection

In addition to the service road, NHAI is implementing a satellite-based toll collection system to ease congestion at toll plazas on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) will be installed at two toll collection points, allowing vehicles to pay tolls seamlessly without stopping.



Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to start soon; Travel time reduced to 4 hours!

The Indian Highways Management Corporation Limited (IHMCL), a subsidiary of NHAI, is overseeing the installation of the GNSS system. Surveys and studies for the project have been completed, and the tendering process is set to begin soon. Once operational, the system is expected to significantly reduce travel delays caused by traditional toll booths.

NHAI Regional Officer Vilas P. Brahmankar emphasized that the expressway is an access-controlled highway. The lack of a full-fledged service road has been a persistent challenge for travellers needing to access nearby towns. The new developments, including the construction of underpasses, overpasses, and the service road, are expected to resolve these issues effectively.

Latest Videos