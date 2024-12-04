Mangaluru International Airport receives bomb threat in Rameshwaram cafe blast style

Mangaluru International Airport received a bomb threat on November 30, demanding the withdrawal of cases against drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and film producer Kritiga Udhayanidhi. Similar threats have previously targeted Tirupati hotels and a Bangalore hotel. Investigations are ongoing, and past bomb threats at the airport were hoaxes.

A bomb threat in the style of the Rameshwaram cafe blast was received at Mangaluru International Airport on November 30. The message, sent via email, claimed that a bomb had been planted at the airport. The email, sent from an address under the name "Akram Waikar," was received around 10 am.

The sender demanded the withdrawal of a case against drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and Tamil film producer Kritiga Udhayanidhi, the wife of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The email also demanded the release of S. Maran, the chief of the TNLA terrorist group, who is currently imprisoned in Trichy Central Jail.



A complaint regarding the threat has been filed by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer at the Bajpe police station. The authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. The email also made references to the 2006 Rameshwaram cafe blast, allegedly carried out by Pakistan's ISI using Daudi Jeewal, the daughter of the Tamil Nadu DGP. The email also named various individuals, including V. Balakrishnan IPS, Advocate Shwetha, and Varun IPS, and mentioned the involvement of Jamesha Mubeen in the attack.

This bomb threat at Mangaluru Airport comes on the heels of a similar incident on October 25, where a threat email was sent to two famous hotels in Tirupati. The names of Jaffer Sadiq and Kritiga Udhayanidhi were also mentioned in the previous threat, and police suspect that the individuals responsible may have connections to Tamil Nadu.

This is not the first time that Mangaluru International Airport has been targeted by bomb hoaxes. In the past, the airport has received two similar fake bomb threats, further raising concerns about the security situation at the facility.



Meanwhile, another bomb threat was reported at a hotel in Bengaluru. On November 11, a threatening email was sent to the prestigious IBS Hotel in Sampangi Ramanagara, under the jurisdiction of the Sampangi Ramanagara police station. The email claimed that a bomb had been placed in the hotel and that it could explode at any time. Hotel staff quickly alerted the police, and a bomb disposal squad, along with a dog squad, was dispatched to inspect the premises.

In response to the threat, the hotel evacuated all customers and staff as a precaution. Although this created panic, it was later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

