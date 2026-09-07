Karnataka Transport Department has made fare meters mandatory for taxis to curb arbitrary charges. The new rule requires meters for new registrations and Fitness Certificate renewals, with strict action against vehicles operating without them.

The Karnataka Transport Department has moved to curb arbitrary fares charged by cab aggregator companies and taxi operators across the state, including Bengaluru. In a significant move aimed at protecting passengers from overcharging, the Transport Commissioner has issued an order making fare meters mandatory for all yellow-board taxis operating in Bengaluru. The department has also directed officials to take strict action against vehicles found operating without the required meters.

The move comes amid widespread complaints from passengers about being charged exorbitant fares by cab companies and taxi drivers, particularly during early mornings, peak hours and periods of high demand. Despite the Transport Department’s earlier introduction of the ‘One City, One Fare’ rule, several cab companies and drivers were reportedly found violating the prescribed fare structure.

With the latest order, the department has reiterated that taxi operators must comply with government-fixed fares and ensure that their vehicles are equipped with the required fare meters.

Fare Meters Mandatory For Registration And FC

Under the new order, having a fare meter will be mandatory for the registration of new taxis and the renewal of Fitness Certificates (FCs) for existing vehicles. The department has made it clear that the FC of any vehicle without the required fare meter will not be renewed.

The measure is intended to ensure that taxi operators comply with the prescribed fare structure and prevent passengers from being charged arbitrary rates.

Rule Applies To All Categories Of Taxis

The new requirement applies to all categories of taxis operating in the state. This includes app-based aggregator cabs, contract carriages and independent motor cabs.

The department has directed taxi operators to ensure that their vehicles comply with the applicable regulations before continuing to provide passenger transport services.

What Does The Law Say?

The order is backed by existing provisions under Karnataka’s motor vehicle regulations.

According to Rule 129 of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, contract carriage vehicles are required to be equipped with a taxi meter.

Similarly, Rule 7D of the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, makes it mandatory for vehicles operated by app-based ride aggregators to have a digital fare meter.

These provisions form the legal basis for the Transport Department’s latest directions to taxi operators and aggregator companies.

RTOs Directed To Take Strict Action

The Transport Commissioner has issued instructions to Additional, Joint and Deputy Transport Commissioners, as well as Regional Transport Officers (RTOs), to ensure strict enforcement of the order.

Officials have been directed to conduct inspections and take immediate action against vehicles found operating without the required fare meters. Vehicles violating the rules can be seized, and legal action can be initiated against the operators concerned.

The Transport Department has reiterated that all taxi and transport services covered by the order must operate in accordance with the government-fixed fare structure. The move is aimed at strengthening enforcement, ensuring greater transparency in taxi fares and protecting passengers from arbitrary charges.