Raghavendra Swamy devotees have been warned against online darshan scams involving fake websites, ticket bookings, VIP darshan, donations and Parimala Prasada services, with the Mantralayam Mutt urging devotees to rely on official sources.

Sri Subudhendra Theertha Swamiji, the head of the Mantralayam Mutt, has urged devotees to remain cautious and not fall victim to online scams being carried out in the name of Raghavendra Swamy’s darshan. The warning comes after several cases of online fraud targeting devotees of the Mantralayam saint reportedly came to light. Scammers are allegedly offering fake online ticket bookings, VIP darshan, donation services and Parimala Prasada delivery services to deceive devotees.

The Swamiji issued the warning in a statement to media, urging devotees to verify online information before making payments or sharing personal details. He also cautioned people against relying on private websites and WhatsApp groups claiming to provide services on behalf of the mutt.

Online Scams In The Name Of Darshan

For the past week, the mutt has been witnessing a large gathering of devotees for religious events, including Aradhana and Guruvaibhotsava. Devotees from Karnataka and various parts of the country have been visiting Mantralayam for darshan.

Cybercriminals are reportedly attempting to exploit the increased footfall of devotees during this period. There are allegations that scammers are cheating devotees by offering fake online ticket bookings, collecting donations in the saint’s name and promising VIP darshan and online delivery of Parimala Prasada.

In view of these incidents, the Mantralayam Swamiji has advised devotees to be wary of private websites, social media messages and WhatsApp groups offering such services.

Mutt Has No Online Services, Clarifies Swamiji

The Swamiji clarified that the mutt does not provide any online services for darshan or donation collection. He also stated that there is no system for providing Parimala Prasada through online bookings or deliveries.

Devotees who wish to make donations or seek any service have been advised to directly contact the administrative board at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt office. The Swamiji urged devotees to rely only on official sources and avoid making payments based on messages or links received through unauthorised platforms.

Scammers Had Also Targeted Tirupati

The warning comes against the backdrop of similar online fraud involving another major Hindu pilgrimage centre. Recently, around 249 fake websites were reportedly identified in connection with scams targeting devotees in the name of the Tirupati temple.

Following concerns over middlemen and fraudulent services related to Tirupati darshan, hotel bookings and prasada distribution, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) took action and filed cases against those allegedly involved.

The Mantralayam Mutt has now warned devotees to remain vigilant against similar attempts. The Swamiji has urged people not to believe or act on messages received through unofficial websites or WhatsApp groups and to verify the authenticity of any service before making payments.