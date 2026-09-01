Safari prices at Karnataka's Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves have increased from September 1. Bus safari fares for adults are now ₹1,000, while jeep safari charges have doubled to ₹1,500 per person. Check the revised rates.

Planning a weekend getaway to explore the forests of Bandipur or Nagarhole? Tourists visiting these popular tiger reserves will now have to spend considerably more on safaris. The Karnataka Forest Department has revised safari charges at both reserves, with the new rates coming into effect from September 1. The steep increase, particularly in jeep safari fares, is likely to raise travel costs for families and wildlife enthusiasts visiting the reserves.

How Much Have Safari Prices Increased?

According to the revised rates issued by the Forest Department, the price of a bus safari for adults has increased from ₹650 to ₹1,000. For children below 12 years, the fare has risen from ₹350 to ₹500.

The biggest increase has been recorded in jeep safaris. The fare for a Bolero or Canter safari has doubled from ₹750 to ₹1,500 per person. For children, the jeep safari fare is now ₹750.

Bandipur And Nagarhole Attract Tourists

Bandipur and Nagarhole are among Karnataka's most popular wildlife destinations, attracting tourists from across India and abroad. Visitors travel to these tiger reserves hoping to spot tigers, leopards, elephants and other wildlife in their natural habitat.

The sharp increase in safari charges has left some tourists unhappy, particularly those travelling with families. The revised fares could significantly increase the overall cost of a wildlife holiday, especially for middle-class families.

Forest Department Cites Rising Conservation Costs

Bandipur and Nagarhole are important wildlife habitats in Karnataka and are part of the Project Tiger initiative. Both reserves are also known for their significant tiger populations.

Sources in the Forest Department said the increase in safari charges was aimed at covering the rising costs of wildlife management, conservation and tourism infrastructure maintenance.

However, the steep revision in fares, particularly the doubling of jeep safari charges, could affect tourism in the region. Tourists and wildlife enthusiasts may now have to factor in the higher safari costs while planning visits to these popular reserves.