The Central Zoo Authority has approved a ₹542.14 crore Desert Zoological Park and Night Safari in Deesa, Gujarat, on 103 hectares. Plans include five night-safari enclosures and around 2,700 animals from 83 species, with a drive-through format centred on a desert ecosystem.

Gujarat is set to add a standout stop to its wildlife tourism map: Asia’s first desert-themed drive-through night safari and zoological park planned in Deesa, Banaskantha district. As of August 14, 2026, 16:23 IST, the project has received approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), clearing the way for the proposed wildlife facility.

The Gujarat Forest Department plans the Desert Zoological Park and Night Safari on 103 hectares of government land in Deesa. The project has an estimated cost of ₹542.14 crore.

The park is being designed around a desert ecosystem, combining a daytime zoo with dedicated spaces to experience wildlife after sunset. Plans include five dedicated night safari enclosures, allowing visitors to observe nocturnal animals after sunset.

CZA approval and project scope in Deesa

A drive-through format is intended to create a distinct experience centred on the desert environment. Separate enclosures for herbivores and carnivores are part of the design.

The proposed zoological park is planned to house around 2,700 native and exotic animals and birds, including blackbuck, African cheetahs and Angolan giraffes, representing nearly 83 species.

Indian species to be housed include chinkara, blackbuck, Indian wild ass, Asiatic lion, leopard, Indian porcupine, Indian hare, hedgehog, desert hare, sloth bear, Indian caracal, Indian wolf, golden jackal, striped hyena and Indian desert fox.

Species lineup and visitor facilities planned

The plans also include several exotic species, including African cheetahs, African lions, Angolan giraffes, springboks and ostriches. Australian animals such as kangaroos, emus and wallabies may also be housed at the facility.

The park will house approximately 2,700 native and exotic animals from 83 species.

The proposed facility may also feature a reptile safari, rainforest biome, aquarium, aviary, reptile house and butterfly park. Visitor facilities will comprise an interpretation centre, food court, souvenir shop and golf cart services.

Alongside visitor attractions, the park is planned to support conservation breeding, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, and environmental education.