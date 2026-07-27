Bandipur National Park safari fees will increase from September 1, with jeep and bus safari charges witnessing a major hike. The Forest Department has revised rates for safaris, camera usage, private vehicles and other entry services for tourists.

Tourists and wildlife enthusiasts planning a visit to the famous Bandipur National Park in Chamarajanagar district will have to pay significantly higher charges from September 1. The Forest Department has announced a major revision in safari and entry fees, with several services, including bus safaris, jeep safaris, camera usage and private vehicle entry, witnessing a steep increase.

The department has issued an official order announcing the revised rates, which will also include charges for Nature Guide services. The new pricing structure is expected to impact visitors planning jungle safaris and wildlife tours at Bandipur.

Bus And Jeep Safari Prices Hiked

Under the revised rates, the ticket price for the Forest Department’s bus safari for adults will increase from ₹650 to ₹1,000. For children below 12 years, the ticket price will rise from ₹350 to ₹500.

The jeep safari charges have also been increased significantly. The adult ticket price for a jeep safari will double from ₹750 to ₹1,500, while the new rate for children will be ₹750.

Revised Price List For Bandipur Safari

The new rates for various services are as follows:

Bus Safari, Adults: ₹1,000 (Earlier ₹650)

Bus Safari, Children Below 12 Years: ₹500 (Earlier ₹350)

Jeep Safari, Adults: ₹1,500 (Earlier ₹750)

Jeep Safari, Children: ₹750 Private

Jeep Entry Fee: ₹2,500

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Entry: ₹3,500

Boat Entry Fee: ₹3,500

Own Vehicle Entry, Adults: ₹600

Own Vehicle Entry, Children: ₹300

New Rules For DSLR Camera Usage

Wildlife photographers visiting Bandipur National Park will also have to follow revised camera usage rules.

According to the new guidelines, there will be no additional fee for cameras fitted with lenses up to 200mm. However, visitors carrying cameras with zoom lenses exceeding 200mm will have to pay a fee of ₹1,500 along with 18% GST.

Higher Charges For Private Vehicle Access

The Forest Department has also revised entry charges for private jeeps, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and boats accessing permitted areas inside the park.

Tourists planning a visit to Bandipur National Park on or after September 1 have been advised to check the revised fee structure before booking their safari or arranging private vehicle entry.