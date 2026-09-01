Want to explore Bengaluru differently? The open-top double-decker city tour takes visitors past iconic landmarks including Vidhan Soudha, Cubbon Park, UB City, Kanteerava Stadium and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with day and night tour options.

Want to explore Bengaluru's iconic landmarks without worrying about traffic, parking or planning a long sightseeing route? The Bengaluru Double-Decker City Tour offers tourists and the general public a unique way to discover the city's heritage, administrative landmarks, green spaces and modern attractions from the top deck of an open-top bus.

The guided sightseeing tour takes visitors through some of Bengaluru's most recognisable locations, including Vidhan Soudha, Cubbon Park, UB City, Kanteerava Stadium and M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Passengers can enjoy panoramic views of the city from the upper deck while travelling through some of its most prominent roads and landmarks.

The tour is designed for those looking to experience Bengaluru's heritage and modern cityscape in a single trip. Visitors can also choose between day and night tours, making it an option for both daytime sightseeing and an evening city experience.

What Can You See On The Bengaluru Double-Decker Tour?

The Bengaluru Double-Decker City Tour covers a mix of cultural, historical, administrative, recreational and modern landmarks.

Cultural and heritage attractions along the route include Ravindra Kalakshetra, Bengaluru Town Hall, Government Museum and the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum.

The tour also passes several important administrative and historical landmarks, including the BBMP Municipal Corporation Office, Karnataka High Court, Vidhan Soudha, Vikas Soudha and M.S. Building.

For those who enjoy Bengaluru's green spaces, the route includes Cubbon Park, Queen's Road and Cubbon Road, offering passengers an opportunity to see some of the city's well-known tree-lined stretches.

The tour also takes visitors past modern and sporting landmarks such as Kanteerava Stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium and UB City.

Bengaluru Double-Decker Bus Tour Route

The sightseeing journey starts at Ravindra Kalakshetra and covers several major landmarks before returning to the starting point.

The route includes:

Ravindra Kalakshetra → Corporation → Hudson Circle → Kasturba Road → Kanteerava Stadium → Vittal Mallya Road → UB City → Government Museum → Visvesvaraya Museum → Anil Kumble Circle → Cubbon Park → Queen's Road → M. Chinnaswamy Stadium → Cubbon Road → Minsk Square → General Post Office (GPO) → Utility Building → Dr B.R. Ambedkar Road → Bar Council → High Court → Vidhan Soudha → Vikas Soudha → M.S. Building → K.R. Circle → Nrupatunga Road → Ravindra Kalakshetra

The circular route allows visitors to cover several important parts of central Bengaluru without having to arrange separate transport for each attraction.

Day And Night City Tours Available

Visitors can choose between day and night sightseeing tours, depending on how they want to experience Bengaluru.

A daytime ride offers views of the city's heritage buildings, parks, roads and commercial areas, while a night tour provides a different perspective of Bengaluru's illuminated landmarks and busy central areas.

The guided format also allows visitors to learn more about the landmarks along the route while travelling through the city.

Best Seats For Panoramic Views

For the best sightseeing experience, passengers can opt to sit on the upper deck of the open-top double-decker bus. The elevated seating provides a wider view of the surrounding streets and landmarks compared with a regular city bus.

The upper deck can also be ideal for photography, particularly while passing prominent locations such as Vidhan Soudha, Cubbon Park and UB City.

A Different Way To Explore Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Double-Decker City Tour offers a convenient way to experience several of the city's major attractions in a single sightseeing trip. From heritage buildings and government landmarks to parks, stadiums and modern commercial spaces, the route brings together different sides of Bengaluru.

For tourists visiting the city for the first time, as well as residents looking to rediscover Bengaluru, the open-top bus tour provides a distinctive way to explore the Silicon City from a different perspective.