A 44-year-old bridge over the Vedavathi river in Karnataka's Konigarahalli has collapsed, cutting off more than 15 villages. The bridge, inaugurated by former CM R. Gundu Rao in 1982, had developed cracks and reportedly deteriorated over the years.

A 44-year-old bridge across the Vedavathi river in Konigarahalli has completely collapsed, cutting off more than 15 villages and leaving hundreds of residents facing serious difficulties in commuting. The bridge, which had served as a crucial link for local residents for more than four decades, was a primary route for school buses, commuters and other vehicles travelling between several villages in the region.

A Piece Of History From Gundu Rao's Time Is Now In Ruins

The bridge was more than just a transport link for the local community. It was inaugurated in 1982 by the then Chief Minister, the late R Gundu Rao, and was built across the Vedavathi river.

The Vedavathi river is an important waterway in the region. It flows from the Vanivilas Sagara reservoir in Hiriyur, passes through Challakere and Molakalmuru taluks, and eventually enters Andhra Pradesh.

For more than four decades, the bridge served as a key route for thousands of people living in and around the area. However, residents allege that inadequate maintenance over the years caused the structure to deteriorate.

The bridge reportedly developed cracks several years ago, with residents noticing visible damage over the past two to three years. The situation worsened during heavy rains last year, when the Vedavathi river was in full flow and the bridge was submerged.

Locals said the strong water currents weakened the bridge's foundation, eventually leading to its collapse. Even before the structure gave way, commuters were reportedly taking considerable risks while crossing it.

Residents said the bridge would shake whenever vehicles travelled across it, particularly when heavy vehicles such as trucks passed over it. The vibrations raised concerns among commuters, who feared that the ageing structure could collapse at any time.

Future Of Schoolchildren From 15 Villages At Risk

The bridge served as the main link for around 15 villages in the region, including Parashurampura. Hundreds of vehicles, including school buses, used the route every day.

With the bridge now completely collapsed, residents of these villages face difficulties travelling to nearby towns, schools, workplaces and other essential services.

Locals say the collapse has caused particular concern for schoolchildren, as buses and other vehicles can no longer use the bridge. They are now seeking immediate action from the authorities to restore connectivity and provide a safe alternative route for residents.

Residents have also urged the administration to assess the damage and take steps to construct a new bridge at the earliest, as the route remains crucial for people living across the affected villages.

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