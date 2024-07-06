Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert to coast, yellow alert to North Karnataka amid heavy downpour for 3 days

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Karnataka's coastal districts and a yellow alert for northern areas due to heavy rainfall. Coastal regions face significant rainfall, with risks of landslides and disruptions. Alerts are in place until July 12, urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for persistent rain and hazardous conditions.

    Karnataka rains IMD issues red alert to coast yellow alert to North Karnataka amid heavy downpour for three days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 8:01 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Karnataka's coastal districts and a yellow alert for the northern districts due to heavy rainfall. Residents of these regions, especially in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts, should remain vigilant as the rain’s agitation continues.

    Red alert for the coast: 

    From today, coastal areas will be under a Red alert for three days. The IMD warns of heavy rains, with some areas expected to receive more than 20 cm of rain over the next two days. The alert extends to Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts, with the orange alert in effect until July 8 and a yellow alert from July 9 onwards. The state is advised to brace for persistent rainfall until July 12.

    Monsoon rains: South India sees 14% increase in June rainfall over last 5 years

    The IMD has escalated the warning to a red alert for the three coastal districts and an orange alert for hilly districts such as Chikkamagaluru and Shimoga, where rainfall between 15 to 20 cm is anticipated. Additionally, a yellow alert is set for the hilly and coastal districts from July 8 to 10. Rainfall is expected to intensify in South Karnataka from July 8 and in North Karnataka from July 9.

    According to the report ending at 8:30 am on Friday, Manki in Uttara Kannada recorded the highest rainfall at 15 cm. Other significant measurements include 11 cm each in Ankola and Karwar, 9 cm in Shirali and Kumta, and 8 cm in Kadra. Rainfall ranged from 2 to 7 cm in various other districts, including Udupi, Agumbe, and Mangaluru.

    IMD issues Yellow alert for Karnataka’s coast, predicting continuous rainfall for 5 days

    Landslide risks:

    Despite a slight decrease in rain in the Dakshina Kannada district over the past two days, there remains a significant threat of hill and barrier collapses. Mangalore-Solapur National Highway 169 is particularly at risk, with landslide dangers near Vamanjur Kettikal due to an artificial waterfall created by ongoing highway work. Frequent landslides are occurring on the adjacent hill, posing a risk to the thousands of vehicles travelling on this highway daily.

    The sea conditions in Hosabettu, Suratkal, and Panambur remain rough. The construction of a new fishing harbour in Kulai has faced setbacks, with heavy waves washing away parts of the breakwater. The project, which involves placing large stones in the sea, has suffered significant damage, causing delays and increased costs.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2024, 8:01 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Indiranagar spa manager accuses extortion in name of Raj news owner FIR filed vkp

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar spa manager accuses extortion in name of Raj news owner, FIR filed

    Bengaluru Bamboo interiors for Bamboo bazaar metro station Jayadeva to Meenakshi stretch modified vkp

    Bengaluru: 'Bamboo' interiors for Bamboo bazaar metro station, Jayadeva-Meenakshi stretch to be modified

    Bengaluru Government bans electric bike taxi service transport officials to seize unauthorized vehicles vkp

    Bengaluru: Govt bans electric bike taxi service, transport officials to seize unauthorized vehicles

    Bengaluru shocker caught on camera CCTV footage shows Sindhi college student fatally stabbing guard WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru shocker caught on camera: CCTV footage shows Sindhi college student fatally stabbing guard (WATCH)

    Renukaswamy murder case Judicial custody extended for fourteen days for all accused including actor Darshan vkp

    BREAKING| Renukaswamy murder case: Judicial custody extended for 14 days for 17 accused including Darshan

    Recent Stories

    Ranveer Singh turns 39: 7 best films of the actor you must see ATG

    Ranveer Singh turns 39: 7 best films of the actor you must see

    Akash Ambani, Radhika Sangeet: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in peacock outfit ATG

    Akash Ambani, Radhika Sangeet: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in peacock outfit

    Isha Ambani turns heads in custom made saree at Anant, Radhika sangeet ATG

    Isha Ambani turns heads in custom made saree at Anant, Radhika sangeet

    Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Ambani Badi Bahu Sloka looks prisitne in white Nita Ambani Mukesh Ambani ATG

    Anant, Radhika Sangeet: Ambani Badi Bahu Sloka looks prisitne in white

    Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump at Anant Ambani, Radhika's sangeet ATG

    Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump at Anant Ambani, Radhika's sangeet

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon