Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert to coast, yellow alert to North Karnataka amid heavy downpour for 3 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Karnataka's coastal districts and a yellow alert for the northern districts due to heavy rainfall. Residents of these regions, especially in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts, should remain vigilant as the rain’s agitation continues.

Red alert for the coast:

From today, coastal areas will be under a Red alert for three days. The IMD warns of heavy rains, with some areas expected to receive more than 20 cm of rain over the next two days. The alert extends to Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts, with the orange alert in effect until July 8 and a yellow alert from July 9 onwards. The state is advised to brace for persistent rainfall until July 12.



The IMD has escalated the warning to a red alert for the three coastal districts and an orange alert for hilly districts such as Chikkamagaluru and Shimoga, where rainfall between 15 to 20 cm is anticipated. Additionally, a yellow alert is set for the hilly and coastal districts from July 8 to 10. Rainfall is expected to intensify in South Karnataka from July 8 and in North Karnataka from July 9.

According to the report ending at 8:30 am on Friday, Manki in Uttara Kannada recorded the highest rainfall at 15 cm. Other significant measurements include 11 cm each in Ankola and Karwar, 9 cm in Shirali and Kumta, and 8 cm in Kadra. Rainfall ranged from 2 to 7 cm in various other districts, including Udupi, Agumbe, and Mangaluru.



Landslide risks:

Despite a slight decrease in rain in the Dakshina Kannada district over the past two days, there remains a significant threat of hill and barrier collapses. Mangalore-Solapur National Highway 169 is particularly at risk, with landslide dangers near Vamanjur Kettikal due to an artificial waterfall created by ongoing highway work. Frequent landslides are occurring on the adjacent hill, posing a risk to the thousands of vehicles travelling on this highway daily.

The sea conditions in Hosabettu, Suratkal, and Panambur remain rough. The construction of a new fishing harbour in Kulai has faced setbacks, with heavy waves washing away parts of the breakwater. The project, which involves placing large stones in the sea, has suffered significant damage, causing delays and increased costs.

