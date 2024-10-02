7 Indian TV shows ruined by unnecessary twists

Entertainment
In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Abhimanyu and Akshara are married, but after that there is a distance between them again, which people do not like
In 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', the makers are not taking the story of Ibadat and Subhan forward, due to which the audience has become quite bored
In 'Mishri', now Vani will be shown as the villain. In such a situation, people are liking it less
The story of Rishi and Lakshmi is not progressing in 'Bhagya Lakshmi', which the audience does not like
In 'Jhanak', the makers are not uniting Anirudh and Jhanak. This thing will blow the audience's mind
Viewers are calling 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' a copy of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. In such a situation, its story is boring people
Anupamaa too has become too boring after it's latest twists