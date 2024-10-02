Entertainment

7 Indian TV shows ruined by unnecessary twists

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Abhimanyu and Akshara are married, but after that there is a distance between them again, which people do not like

Rabb Se Hai Dua

In 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', the makers are not taking the story of Ibadat and Subhan forward, due to which the audience has become quite bored

Mishri

In 'Mishri', now Vani will be shown as the villain. In such a situation, people are liking it less

Bhagya Lakshmi

The story of Rishi and Lakshmi is not progressing in 'Bhagya Lakshmi', which the audience does not like

Jhanak

In 'Jhanak', the makers are not uniting Anirudh and Jhanak. This thing will blow the audience's mind

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Viewers are calling 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' a copy of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. In such a situation, its story is boring people

Anupamaa

Anupamaa too has become too boring after it's latest twists

