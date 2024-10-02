Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Jharkand man stabs BMTC conductor for being asked to move forward; WATCH viral video

    A BMTC Volvo bus conductor, Yogesh, was stabbed by a passenger, Harsha Sinha, after a trivial argument near Vaidehi Hospital Junction, Whitefield. The attack, caught on camera, led to Sinha's arrest. Yogesh is receiving treatment and is out of danger.

    Bengaluru Jharkand man stabs BMTC conductor for being asked to move forward WATCH viral video vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    In a shocking incident that occurred near Bengaluru’s Vaidehi Hospital Junction in ITPL, Whitefield, a BMTC Volvo bus conductor was stabbed by a passenger over a trivial issue on Tuesday evening around 7 PM.

    Yogesh, 45, a Volvo bus operator working for BMTC’s 13th unit, was the victim of the attack. The suspect, identified as Harsha Sinha, 25, from Jharkhand, has been arrested and is currently being questioned by the police. Fortunately, Yogesh is receiving treatment at a private hospital and is reported to be out of danger.

    Bengaluru: Speeding BMTC bus kills specially-abled person at Majestic bus stand; driver detained

    The attack

    The altercation took place inside a Volvo bus (KA-57F-0015) heading to Hoodi from ITPL, Whitefield. Harsha Sinha boarded the bus and was standing near the door. The bus conductor, Yogesh, instructed Sinha to move ahead, as the bus was crowded and passengers needed space to enter. Enraged by the request, Sinha pulled out a knife and stabbed Yogesh in the stomach.

    Witnesses reported that the bus was in motion, and passengers were taken by surprise. Many were terrified by the sudden violence and scrambled to exit the bus. As Yogesh collapsed, bleeding, the passengers rushed him to a nearby hospital.

    Viral video

    A video of the incident, captured by the bus's internal camera, has gone viral on social media. In the footage, Yogesh can be seen distributing tickets and asking passengers to move forward to accommodate others. When Sinha, who reportedly did not understand Kannada, was asked to step ahead, he suddenly attacked Yogesh with a knife, stabbing him in the stomach. 

    Yogesh, in severe pain, screamed, “I’m dead!” as he fell to the floor, bleeding. Passengers attempted to help him, but Sinha threatened them with the knife, warning them to stay back or face the same fate. Panic ensued as the passengers quickly evacuated the bus.

    Sinha arrested

    After the attack, Sinha brandished the knife and paced around the bus, threatening anyone who came close. However, the passengers managed to trap him inside by locking the bus doors. Desperate to escape, Sinha kicked the door and front windshield of the bus, trying to break free. 

    Police soon arrived at the scene and took Sinha into custody. It was later revealed that Sinha, who had been working at a BPO company called Teleperformance, was recently fired, which may have contributed to his erratic behaviour. A case has been registered at Whitefield Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.

