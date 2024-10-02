Bengaluru: Man, 25, commits suicide over alleged denial of marriage proposal by serial actress

In Bengaluru, 25-year-old Madan took his life after Kannada actress Veena rejected his marriage proposal during a party. Their live-in relationship had garnered attention. The police are investigating the incident, and Veena has been taken into custody for questioning regarding Madan's death.

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a 25-year-old man named Madan took his own life following the rejection of his marriage proposal by a well-known Kannada serial actress, Veena. The couple had been in a live-in relationship for several months, and their relationship had drawn attention in recent weeks.

The unfortunate event unfolded after a party held in their shared residence last night. During the celebration, Madan proposed marriage to Veena, but she declined, stating she would not marry him. Following this rejection, Veena left the room, leaving Madan devastated.



Reports indicate that Madan, feeling offended and heartbroken, hanged himself late that night. Madan worked as a decorator in event management and had met Veena a few months earlier while she was filming a serial. Their relationship developed quickly, leading to their live-in arrangement.



A complaint has been filed at the Hulimavu police station regarding this incident, prompting an official investigation. The police have taken actress Veena into custody for questioning in connection with Madan's tragic death. Apart from her role in serials, Veena has also appeared in several commercials.

The loss of a young life in such circumstances has raised concerns about the pressures of relationships and the mental health of individuals in similar situations.

