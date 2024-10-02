MUDA cancels allotment of 14 controversial sites linked to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi

In a twist to the MUDA 14-site allotment controversy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, requested the return of the disputed plots, leading MUDA to cancel the sale deed. Legal experts note she remains the owner until the legal process is finalized.

In a major twist to the ongoing Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 14-site allotment controversy, which has become a political headache for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, MUDA has officially cancelled the account of the 14 sites in question. The decision came after the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, applied to return the disputed plots, adding more fuel to the ongoing political drama.

The issue, which has been a growing concern in Karnataka politics, took a new turn on Tuesday when Parvathi's son, Legislative Council member Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, visited the MUDA office to submit his mother's formal letter requesting the return of the sites. The MUDA Commissioner promptly acted on the request, leading to the cancellation of the sale deed for the 14 plots, which were originally allotted to Parvathi.



MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan confirmed the development, stating that the authority, after legal consultation, has revoked the sale of the 14 sites in Parvathi Siddaramaiah's name. He added that the matter has been reported to the government and that the sites are now back under MUDA's control.

"We will seek legal advice on whether these sites can be reallocated or should remain with MUDA until the investigation is completed. Even though the investigation is ongoing, the law provides an option for individuals to voluntarily return to their allotted sites," said the Commissioner.

MUDA Secretary Prasannakumar explained that under the 1991 regulations, it is legally permissible for an individual to voluntarily return a site. He also noted that MUDA has the authority to acquire the returned site without the site owner visiting the office. In Parvathi's case, the entire process was handled without her being physically present, and the documents have now been forwarded to the Sub-Registrar for further processing.



"This is a rare instance where land has been returned to MUDA. It is the first such case in our history, and while it may be a setback for MUDA, we are following due process to complete the transfer as quickly as possible," added Prasannakumar.

While MUDA has cancelled the account of the 14 sites, legal experts have pointed out that this action does not immediately change the ownership of the property. Despite the cancellation of the allotment, Parvathi Siddaramaiah technically remains the owner until the legal process concludes.

