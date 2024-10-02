Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'CM's wife Parvathi's decision in returning sites is apt': Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar welcomed Parvathi Siddaramaiah's return of 14 MUDA plots, calling it a responsible decision amid political controversies. He criticized the BJP and central government for politicizing investigations, emphasizing the Congress party's unity in supporting CM Siddaramaiah.

    CMs wife Parvathi decision in returning sites is apt Karnataka HM G Parameshwar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, to return 14 plots allocated to them by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He described this move as “apt” and a responsible decision amid ongoing political controversies.

    Dr Parameshwar emphasized that the Congress party, along with 136 MLAs, remains steadfast in its support for CM Siddaramaiah, stating, “We have been saying that the BJP and JDS are engaging in political manoeuvring regarding the MUDA case.” He further criticized the central government's Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that investigations are being weaponized for political gains. 

    MUDA cancels allotment of 14 controversial sites linked to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi

    “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing psychological pressure from the central government, which is utilizing various investigative agencies against him,” he stated. 

    He accused the Prime Minister of politicizing the MUDA issue by bringing it into the Haryana assembly elections. “The BJP is attempting to destabilize our government with malicious intent. All our 136 MLAs are firmly behind the CM,” Dr. Parameshwar added, reiterating the party’s unity and commitment, as echoed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president.

    Parvathi’s return to the MUDA sites was marked by a sense of regret, with her expressing that the allegations against her husband could tarnish his political career. “It is a good decision that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife gave back the MUDA sites,” Dr. Parameshwar said. “She is aware that her husband's political life could be marred by this case. Allegations should not be assumed as truth without proper investigation. Let the inquiry proceed, but it appears to be politically motivated.”

    Addressing concerns about the ED’s actions, Law Minister H.K. Patil stated, “They are engaging in hate politics against those who raise their voices against the central government.” He highlighted the misuse of Raj Bhavan in the political arena. “Siddaramaiah himself has welcomed the probe, and there are legal avenues to rein in the ED’s excesses. We will discuss this with the Chief Minister and make a decision,” he said. 

    'Never wished for wealth': Karnataka CM's wife returns 14 sites after ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

    Patil also reflected on the emotional impact of the decision, suggesting that Parvathi's actions displayed her mental state in response to the perceived insult to her husband. “Siddaramaiah may have taken this step to preserve his dignity and honour,” he suggested.

    Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna questioned the rationale behind demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation. “I don’t understand why he should resign when many opposition leaders have faced serious charges without stepping down. As long as Siddaramaiah is in the lead, the Congress party will remain strong,” he asserted. Rajanna accused the opposition of acting out of jealousy, fearing that they would not regain power.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru 25 year old man takes own life over alleged marriage proposal denial by serial actress vkp

    Bengaluru man dies by suicide after marriage proposal pressure from actress

    CM Siddaramaiah and gang conspired against me to send me to jail: HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    'CM Siddaramaiah and gang conspired against me to send me to jail': HD Kumaraswamy

    MUDA cancels allotment of 14 controversial sites linked to CM Siddaramaiah wife Parvathi vkp

    MUDA cancels allotment of 14 controversial sites linked to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi

    Bengaluru metro Service along Green line between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry to be halted on October 3 vkp

    Bengaluru metro: Service disruption on Green line between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry on Oct 3

    Probe will not stop even if sites are returned says Legal experts on MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘Probe will not stop even if sites are returned’: Legal experts on MUDA scam case against CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Tungnath, world's highest Shiva temple in Uttarakhand faces water leakage, weakening foundation shk

    Tungnath, world's highest Shiva temple in Uttarakhand, faces water leakage, weakening foundation

    Govindas revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL ATG

    Govinda's revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL

    Side Effects of Smoking cigarettes While Drinking Tea RBA

    Side effects of smoking cigarettes while drinking tea

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years anr

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years

    Why railways keep engines running despite long stops? vkp

    Why railways keep engines running despite long stops?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon