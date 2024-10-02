'CM's wife Parvathi's decision in returning sites is apt': Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar welcomed Parvathi Siddaramaiah's return of 14 MUDA plots, calling it a responsible decision amid political controversies. He criticized the BJP and central government for politicizing investigations, emphasizing the Congress party's unity in supporting CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, to return 14 plots allocated to them by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He described this move as “apt” and a responsible decision amid ongoing political controversies.

Dr Parameshwar emphasized that the Congress party, along with 136 MLAs, remains steadfast in its support for CM Siddaramaiah, stating, “We have been saying that the BJP and JDS are engaging in political manoeuvring regarding the MUDA case.” He further criticized the central government's Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that investigations are being weaponized for political gains.



“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing psychological pressure from the central government, which is utilizing various investigative agencies against him,” he stated.

He accused the Prime Minister of politicizing the MUDA issue by bringing it into the Haryana assembly elections. “The BJP is attempting to destabilize our government with malicious intent. All our 136 MLAs are firmly behind the CM,” Dr. Parameshwar added, reiterating the party’s unity and commitment, as echoed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president.

Parvathi’s return to the MUDA sites was marked by a sense of regret, with her expressing that the allegations against her husband could tarnish his political career. “It is a good decision that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife gave back the MUDA sites,” Dr. Parameshwar said. “She is aware that her husband's political life could be marred by this case. Allegations should not be assumed as truth without proper investigation. Let the inquiry proceed, but it appears to be politically motivated.”

Addressing concerns about the ED’s actions, Law Minister H.K. Patil stated, “They are engaging in hate politics against those who raise their voices against the central government.” He highlighted the misuse of Raj Bhavan in the political arena. “Siddaramaiah himself has welcomed the probe, and there are legal avenues to rein in the ED’s excesses. We will discuss this with the Chief Minister and make a decision,” he said.



Patil also reflected on the emotional impact of the decision, suggesting that Parvathi's actions displayed her mental state in response to the perceived insult to her husband. “Siddaramaiah may have taken this step to preserve his dignity and honour,” he suggested.

Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna questioned the rationale behind demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation. “I don’t understand why he should resign when many opposition leaders have faced serious charges without stepping down. As long as Siddaramaiah is in the lead, the Congress party will remain strong,” he asserted. Rajanna accused the opposition of acting out of jealousy, fearing that they would not regain power.

